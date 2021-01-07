Dark Spot Corrector Hydroquinone Vitamin C Serum for Face with Kojic & Salicylic Acid Launched

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its dark spot corrector hydroquinone vitamin C serum, skin care company Admire My Skin is sharing how the serum helps fade and brighten dark spots. The product can be used to treat dark spots and melasma on the face, hands, knees and elbows. Admire My Skin attributes the capabilities of the serum to its impressive lineup of natural ingredients.

Admire My Skin Serum

One of the most important ingredients of the serum is hydroquinone. This depigmentation agent is highly effective in lightening areas of darkened skin, such as freckles, melasma, age spots, and acne scars. Hydroquinone increases the breakdown of melanosomes, which are responsible for the pigmentation of skin, by inhibiting the activity of tyrosinase, the enzyme needed to make melanin. In most cases, a lightening effect is seen after four weeks of treatment, although sometimes it may take longer to see any change.

"To increase the effectiveness of hydroquinone, you should stay out of the sun or wear protective clothing and use SPF 15 sunscreen when outdoors. Do not use sunlamps or tanning salons," advises a spokesperson from the brand. "It is important to use hydroquinone regularly as directed until you achieve the desired bleaching, after which, use as needed to maintain results."

Another key ingredient of the dark spot corrector for face is vitamin C. It fights off free radicals and other harmful substances while decreasing the production of melanin. It triggers the cells' production of glutathione and vitamin E, which together form pheomelanin, a yellow substance that keeps the skin color bright. Vitamin C also exfoliates the skin to remove the darker layer of the skin, allowing the lighter tone to surface.

Other beneficial ingredients of the serum include kojic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid and azelaic acid. Kojic acid has been shown to lighten scars, age spots and areas of visible sun damage. Salicylic acid is a peeling agent that can help treat age spots, sun spots, melasma and acne scars. Lactic acid is capable of reducing the appearance of pores, improving skin tone and treating age spots and hyperpigmentation. Azelaic acid also inhibits hyperpigmentation by interfering with the production of melanin.

Customers are using this vitamin C serum for face benefits and sharing their reviews online:

"Bought this because of the great reviews and am ecstatic with the product. Prior, I used to see a dermatologist for freeze and laser treatments at $75 a pop to get rid of dark spots on Asian skin. I also used their $80 solution skin lightener. The results were good but much much more expensive than this serum. Same results at a fraction of the cost and doesn't hurt like lasers.

So, when I first started to use it my skin would itch and get red, but I figured out how it works. You put it on the area that you want new skin to form then it makes the skin peel off and get rid of the dark spots. It's amazing the speed at which it works b/c you see results in a few days and continues to get better as you reapply to get the last of the dark spots out. Not sure if long term it's good for your skin so I'm not planning on using it more than to get rid of the dark spots.

Make sure you use sun screen afterwards or the spots will just come back. I no longer have to see a dermatologist b/c this little container has the same results without the pain, cost and hassle."

About Admire My Skin:

Admire My Skin is a skincare company founded by Amy and Craig Romero, a husband and wife team that are passionate about skincare and helping others achieve the best skin possible. Admire My Skin products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage. They are exclusively available through our website and on Amazon.com.

