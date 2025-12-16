DARK SWEET CHERRY NAMED 2026 'FLAVOR OF THE YEAR' IN ANNUAL FOOD AND BEVERAGE TRENDS REPORT

Global top 10 flavor manufacturer T. Hasegawa releases free annual report, forecasting the ingredients, flavors and culinary trends that will shape foods and beverages in 2026.

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at one of the world's top food and beverage flavor manufacturers have officially named dark sweet cherry as the 2026 Flavor of the Year.

California-based T. Hasegawa USA has released the 2026 Food and Beverage Flavor Trends Report, a free annual publication highlighting up-and-coming ingredients and consumer patterns shaping the culinary world, including the company's predictions for Flavor of the Year.

According to the report, dark sweet cherry will be a standout flavor in 2026 due to its striking deep red color, intense sweetness and impressive versatility. With a complex flavor profile described as 'juicy, rich and tart,' dark sweet cherry is a nostalgic favorite for many North American consumers familiar with varieties such as Chelan, Sweetheart, Lapin, Stella, Bing and more. Dark sweet cherry is growing as a featured flavor in cocktails, beverages, candy and desserts and even meat glazes and sauces, while dark sweet cherry's deep glossy burgundy color has made the fruit increasingly popular on social media. Global searches for "dark cherry" were up 36 percent year-over-year from 2024 to 2025, while TikTok views for "dark cherry" were up 44 percent during the same time period. Dark sweet cherry is also packed with antioxidants and nutrients that support functional health benefits, making it a growing favorite for food and beverage products aimed at supporting healthier lifestyles and wellness.

"Dark sweet cherry has grown very popular over the past year because it strikes a perfect balance between taste, visual appeal, versatility and nostalgia," said Mark Webster, vice president of sales and marketing at T. Hasegawa USA. "Dark sweet cherry has a unique sweet flavor profile that is complex and nuanced, with a hint of tartness that stands out in everything from cocktails and sodas to desserts and even sauces for savory dishes."

In addition to announcing the Flavor of the Year, T. Hasegawa's annual report details the top culinary fads, flavor trends and consumer preferences that are predicted to influence the world of foods and beverages over the next year, including:

Dirty Drinks: a look at how customization and nostalgic soda-shop culture are resulting in playful flavors that are indulgent and social-media-friendly.

a look at how customization and nostalgic soda-shop culture are resulting in playful flavors that are indulgent and social-media-friendly. Bitter Botanicals: how lesser-known botanical flavors will grow to complement the growing trend of low-no-alcohol beverages.

how lesser-known botanical flavors will grow to complement the growing trend of low-no-alcohol beverages. Snackable Meals : exploring how the growth of GLP-1 medications is leading to development of bite-sized treats and satisfying meals in smaller snackable portions.

: exploring how the growth of medications is leading to development of bite-sized treats and satisfying meals in smaller snackable portions. Fermented Flavors : how globally inspired flavors like miso, kefir, kombucha and kimchi are poised to grain traction in 2026 as consumers seek out umami richness.

: how globally inspired flavors like miso, kefir, kombucha and kimchi are poised to grain traction in 2026 as consumers seek out umami richness. Growth of the Grill : how major 2026 events like the United States semiquincentennial and World Cup will promote grilling foods at outdoor community gatherings.

: how major 2026 events like the United States semiquincentennial and World Cup will promote grilling foods at outdoor community gatherings. Fiber Focus: at look at how fiber will take center stage as a priority for gut health, drawing inspiration from Asian-Pacific cuisine.

T. Hasegawa has developed custom flavors for the world's top food and beverage brands for more than a century. Globally recognized for its innovation and expertise in flavor development and proprietary flavor enhancing technologies, T. Hasegawa remains at the forefront of consumer trends and shares these developments and research findings throughout the food and beverage industry.

"Food and beverage trends are a direct reflection of social, cultural and economic changes. But consumers will always seek heightened experiences — and a lot of that comes down to flavor, " explained Webster. "Since T. Hasegawa works with many of the world's top brands, we stay at the forefront of emerging trends, providing valuable insights on the latest ingredients and flavors that will drive innovation and resonate with consumers."

T. Hasegawa's 2026 Food and Beverage Flavor Trends Report is available for free download at: www.thasegawa.com/flavor-trends-2026/.

