"Darkchild" Locks Out KDS One Studios for the Month of March

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum selling superproducer, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins has just wrapped up a 30-day lockout of the new A- and B- Rooms at KDS One Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Rodney Jerkins (left) at KDS One Studios

With a track record of over 170 million records sold worldwide, Jerkins knows his way around an elite recording studio. "If you're looking for a spot to record at, if you're looking for a spot to make videos, if you're looking for a spot to take photos, looking for a spot to make movies, looking for and place to do your podcast at, come to KDS. It's where I'm at," says the creative mind behind some of the most beloved records of the past 3 decades, including hits from Brandy, Sam Smith, Whitney Houston, Destiny's Child, and countless others.

KDS One Studios is fully open and currently accepting bookings for recording, photography, videography, film, soundstage, and more.

More about KDS One Studios

KDS One Studios ("KDS") is an elite, top-tier recording, film, video, and production facility located in Orlando, Florida. In addition to recording studios, KDS features photography studios and an 8,000 sq ft soundstage.

Visit KDSOneStudios.com for more information.

