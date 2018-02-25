"DARKEST HOUR," "I, TONYA," "PITCH PERFECT 3," "GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol 2" Among Feature Film Winners at the 2018 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards; "BIG LITTLE LIES," "FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN," "THE CROWN," "GAME OF THRONES," "DANCING WITH THE STARS," "AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT" Among Television Winners

The awards took place at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live before an audience of more than 900, including guild members, industry executives and press. MUAHS President SUE CABRAL-EBERT presided over the awards ceremony with comedian LONI LOVE (The Real) returning to charm as host for the third year in a row.

For the first time, the annual MUAHS Awards Red Carpet was live-streamed from LA Live's Novo Theater at local706.org/live-red-carpet and americancinematheque.com/MUAHSLiveStream. Hosted by TV personality, actor and singer FRANKIE J. GRANDE, the MUAHS Awards "Live From the Red Carpet" was co-produced by IngleDodd Media , Honeysweet Creative and American Cinematheque.

Oscar®-nominee GARY OLDMAN (Darkest Hour) received the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by actor MALCOLM MCDOWELL (Clockwork Orange). Oscar-winning Make-Up Artist GREG CANNOM (Titanic, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Oscar-winning Make-Up artist Rick Baker. Eight Primetime Emmy®-winning Hair Stylist MARY GUERRERO (Dancing With the Stars, Hot In Cleveland) received a Lifetime Achievement Award from DWTS dance champion VAL CHMERKOVSKIY. Guerrero's longtime client BETTY WHITE could not attend the show, but prepared a video tribute in honor of the hair stylist.

The night opened with a solo performance by FRANKIE GRANDE accompanied by pianist JEREMY WEINGLASS. Another highlight of the evening was the moving In Memoriam, performed by longtime MUAHS member and nominee ANGIE WELLS.

Presenters for this year's awards included LILY TOMLIN (Grace & Frankie), ERNIE HUDSON (Grace & Frankie), TOM PAYNE (The Walking Dead), CARRIE ANN INABA (Dancing with the Stars), VAL CHMERKOVSKIY (Dancing with the Stars), ANNA CAMP (Pitch Perfect), MELORA HARDIN (The Bold Type, Transparent), JOE MANTEGNA (Criminal Minds), CHRISTOPHER McDONALD (Ballers, The Good Wife), PAUL SCHEER (The Disaster Artists, Veep), COURTNEY REED (Aladdin), CHIN HAN (Ghost in a Shell), KATE LINDER (The Young & The Restless), MELISSA LEO (I'm Dying Up Here), KIRA KOSARIN (The Thundermans), KIRSTEN VANGSNESS (Criminal Minds), ROBERT PATRICK (Scorpion, True Blood), OLIVIA SANABIA (Just Add Magic), AMBER STEVENS WEST (Ghosted, The Carmichael Show), JACE NORMAN (Henry Danger), and CORBIN BLEU (High School Musical) among others. Returning again as producer of this year's MUAHS Awards was ERICK WEISS of Honeysweet Creative.

WINNERS FOR FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)

1. BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

PITCH PERFECT 3

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

2. BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY-VOL. 2

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

3. BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

DARKEST HOUR

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

4. BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

I, TONYA

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

5. BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

DARKEST HOUR

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

WINNERS FOR TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES:

6. BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

7. BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

8. BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

GAME OF THRONES

Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews

9. BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

THE CROWN

Ivana Primorac

10. BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

GAME OF THRONES

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

WINNERS FOR TELEVISION MINI SERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

11. BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

BIG LITTLE LIES

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

12. BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

BIG LITTLE LIES

Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi

13. BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

14. BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

15. BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

WINNERS FOR COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

16. BEST MAKE-UP

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT - PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

17. BEST HAIR STYLING

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT - PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

WINNERS FOR THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

18. BEST MAKE-UP

MAMMA MIA

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers

19. BEST HAIR STYLING

MAMMA MIA

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

WINNERS FOR CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

20. BEST MAKE-UP

HENRY DANGER

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

21. BEST HAIR STYLING

HENRY DANGER

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

WINNERS FOR DAYTIME TELEVISION

22. BEST MAKE-UP

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

23. BEST HAIR STYLING

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon

About Local 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) includes over 2,000 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide including make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable stars of stage, screen, television and the Internet. For information, visit www.local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

