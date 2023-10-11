Darkhive Inc. Awarded $1.25M Contract with Air Force Research Laboratory to Advance Voice-enabled Command and Control System

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkhive Inc. announces it has been selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, for a Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, Phase II contract in the amount of $1,249,350 focused on tactical voice command and control for the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) in order to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

About Darkhive
Founded in 2021, Darkhive has placed an emphasis on developing affordable, US-manufactured uncrewed systems with open hardware and software interfaces to provide life-saving situational awareness at home and abroad. Darkhive has previously been awarded an SBIR Phase III IDIQ with AFWERX Autonomy Prime, three SBIR Phase IIs, an STTR Phase II with the University of Alaska, an RDT&E contract with the OUSD RE, and an OTA contract with DIU NSIC.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

SOURCE Darkhive

