DarkLight Expands to Washington DC and Partners with the Hack Factory

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkLight, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Through a strategic partnership with the Hack Factory, DarkLight now has a physical presence in this critical region at the Hack Factory's state-of-the-art facilities. This area attracts a growing client demographic of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. DarkLight's cybersecurity hygiene and posture management solution, Cyio, helps MSSPs identify and prioritize risk utilizing the NIST frameworks.

The Hack Factory, known for its innovative approach as a start-up studio, growth lab, and brainstorming community, provides an ideal environment for DarkLight to foster creativity, collaboration, and enhanced cybersecurity solutions.

The decision to expand into the D.C. metro region aligns with DarkLight's commitment to serving the evolving needs of MSSPs supporting the DoD and CMMC programs. As this demographic grows, DarkLight recognizes the importance of being closer to the action and facilitating seamless client interactions.

Dan Wachtler, CEO of DarkLight, shared his enthusiasm for this partnership: "We are excited to expand our relationship with the Hack Factory and embrace the vibrant innovation ecosystem in the D.C. Metro area. What Matt Devost and Bob Gourley created with OODA and the Hack Factory is unique, and we are thrilled to be associated. This collaboration and investment exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation in cybersecurity and ensuring our solutions meet our customer's unique needs and support critical government programs like CMMC."

"The capability that DarkLight has built is a perfect match for the Hack Factory ecosystem and we look forward to working with them as part of the Hack Factory community" noted Hack Factory founder and established cybersecurity entrepreneur Matt Devost.

For more information about DarkLight and its cybersecurity solutions, visit darklight.ai.

About DarkLight

DarkLight, Inc., is the creator of the cybersecurity software Cyio. Our mission is to turn overwhelmed victims into empowered defenders. Cyio, from the Latin word Scio, meaning "to know," is a knowledge-driven AI platform built as an all-sensor fusion solution to automate as much analysis, management, and reporting as possible. DarkLight provides defenders the insights to know, manage, and prioritize risks impacting their organizations. By bringing focus to what's most important to the business, Cyio improves security while saving time and money. To learn more or to see Cyio in action visit, darklight.ai.

About the Hack Factory

The Hack Factory builds companies based on new ideas and engages in rapid technology prototyping to enable disruptive solutions for a variety of complex problems and opportunities. Participate in our growth labs for meaningful mentoring, growth and strategy advisory, and networking support. We can provide capital, office space, and access to experts depending on your specific needs. Visit HackFactory.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Erika Hipkins

[email protected]

719.534.3994

SOURCE DarkLight, Inc