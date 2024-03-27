DarkLight Introduces Game-Changing Risk Reanalysis Capability and Expands Application of Threat Intelligence and Enrichment Sources

SEATTLE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkLight, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the daily, automatic application of the latest threat intelligence and enrichment sources into its flagship product, Cyio. Additionally, DarkLight introduced several new intelligence and enrichment sources to better inform the identification and prioritization of risk. Through automatic application of cybersecurity tradecraft, and the recent integration with mail handlers, Cyio now accommodates the entire risk management lifecycle – from risk identification and prioritization to risk mitigation and remediation.

Cyio risk prioritization is based on a continually expanding list of enrichment and intelligence sources including the National Vulnerability Database, the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog from CISA, the Exploit Prediction Scoring System from FIRST – and most recently, the Rapid7 Metasploit Framework and the Offensive Security Exploit Database. Metasploit and Exploit Database bring further fidelity to the likelihood of exploitation. Soon, DarkLight will integrate MITRE ATT&CK and CVE to MITRE ATT&CK Mapping to unveil mitigation or workaround options alongside remediations.

With robust capabilities to capture decision-makers' processes and rationales, Cyio bridges the gap between compliance and operations. Cyio goes beyond suggesting and tracking risk remediation and seamlessly accommodates risk acceptance, mitigation (workarounds), sharing (with cyber insurance, for example), or transference.

In addition to managing risks, devices, and software within Cyio, the new mail handler integration streamlines the process by allowing users to send emails directly to their ticketing or tasking systems.

With the introduction of "Suggestions by Cyio" in the mail handler integration feature, Cyio automatically drafts actions to mitigate or remediate risks identified by the platform. These suggestions are based on the latest threat intelligence and best practices, and can apply to multiple risks, various devices, or software instances.

"Our goal with this integration is to empower our users with workflows that enhance their cybersecurity posture," said Paul Patrick, EVP of Engineering at DarkLight. "By enabling direct communication between Cyio and popular ticketing or tasking systems like Jira, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Teams, we're providing our clients with unparalleled efficiency in managing and addressing cybersecurity risks."

For organizations seeking to address or upgrade their risk management processes and enhance cybersecurity resilience, DarkLight invites them to book a demonstration today to experience the full power of Cyio.

