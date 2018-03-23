Darknet Markets Can Be a Model for Enterprise Privacy

The report outlines several threats users face while navigating the darknet and describes critical strategies that platforms and users employ in order to feel safe when making transactions. The research identifies several persistent trust and safety challenges and key strategies that enterprises can adopt to enhance privacy and security on their own platforms.

Among the report's findings are the following key takeaways:

The importance of establishing reliable digital reputations without collecting personally identifiable information (PII).

How verification of user claims in the real world can establish a community of trust.

How to incentivize reputation-building and trust through gamification.

"Trust and safety are paramount to transactions and even basic interactions. These principles are no different on the darknet," said Travis Jarae, CEO of OWI. "A key strategy in addressing this challenge is to control what identity information may enter the platform, what behavioral information is created and processed by the platform, and what barriers exist between identity and behavioral data."

For more information, purchase the full report here.

OWI analysts will also be discussing the report and its findings at the upcoming KNOW Identity Conference in Washington, DC March 26-28.

About OWI

OWI is an independent identity research and strategy company focused on cybersecurity, digital commerce, and risk management. We help businesses, investors, and governments stay ahead of market trends so they can build sustainable, forward-looking identity-enabled products and strategies. We accomplish this by building community and facilitating dialogue through our events, the KNOW Identity Conference, as well as servicing the community with our educational content, news, media, independent research, and consulting.

Visit OWI at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, opinion and research.

CONTACT: Gabriella Velez, owi@n6a.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darknet-markets-can-be-a-model-for-enterprise-privacy-300618735.html

SOURCE One World Identity

Related Links

https://www.oneworldidentity.com

