Darkroom welcomes Droga5 Head of Recruiting as new Director of People for the digital agency

Liza joins Darkroom after serving as Director of Recruiting at Droga5, where she led full-cycle recruiting across Accenture Song's marketing group, including Droga5 and ConcentricLife. In that role, she managed a recruiting team and partnered closely with senior leadership to scale high-impact, creatively driven teams across multiple markets and specialized disciplines.

Before Droga5, Liza held senior people and talent leadership roles across respected agencies and brands, including Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at Nutrafol and Head of Talent at Mekanism.

Darkroom's decision to bring Liza on reflects a clear belief from leadership : "Employee retention is a leading indicator of a great culture." CEO Lucas DiPietrantonio has emphasized that in an agency, "that matters more than almost anything else, because agency businesses are people businesses," where real leverage comes from investing in experts over time. With Liza stepping in as Director of People, the growth marketing agency is giving that work "ownership," focused on "how you retain people, create paths for them, and build a place they want to stay."

Liza shared that her focus at Darkroom is on building a people function that balances performance with humanity . "One of the ways I'm planning to make a meaningful impact at Darkroom is by building a hiring and team experience that feels both high-performing and deeply human," she said. "That starts with a recruiting engine that consistently brings in exceptional talent who are aligned with Darkroom's standards, pace, and ambition, while also creating an environment where people feel supported, clear on expectations, and empowered to thrive." She added that her goal is to help the AI marketing agency scale with intention, where the bar stays high, the culture strengthens as the company grows, and people feel deeply connected to the mission.

This hire comes as Darkroom advances its mission for 2026: building the first AI-native advertising agency by pairing elite marketing and creative talent with a unified AI workspace. The Growth Marketing Agency model is designed to reduce execution friction and information loss across omnichannel marketing, enabling teams to move faster, automate repetitive work, and shift time toward higher-leverage decisions that drive revenue growth .

This decision reinforces Darkroom's broader focus on combining technology, finance, and creative in a way most organizations were never built for, while keeping the work collaborative and outcomes-driven for consumer brands across direct-to-consumer , marketplaces like Amazon , while expanding into emerging channels as a TikTok Shop marketing agency.

As Director of People, Liza will strengthen the systems and culture that enable talent to operate at a higher pace and higher standard at the Performance Marketing Agency. Her focus will include refining talent acquisition for digital marketing jobs, leveling up onboarding and development, and supporting a high-performance environment designed for a future where marketers spend less time doing repetitive work and more time reviewing, directing, and making bigger swings.

About the Growth Marketing Agency

Darkroom is a commerce acceleration agency for Amazon , TikTok , and DTC . As an AI marketing agency, Darkroom focuses on revenue growth by pairing elite marketing and creative talent with a unified AI workspace that integrates modern AI models with client data. The result is an AI-native approach to omnichannel execution designed to reduce friction, improve collaboration, and help teams move faster across the channels that matter most for consumer businesses.

About Darkroom's Director of People, Liza Ramos

Liza joins Darkroom after leading recruiting at Droga5, part of Accenture Song, where she built and scaled teams across multiple marketing and creative disciplines. She has also held senior talent leadership roles at brands and agencies known for their pace and creative standard, including Nutrafol and Mekanism. At Darkroom , she will help build the people systems and culture required to support the company's 2026 mission and its continued growth as the first AI-native advertising agency.

SOURCE Darkroom Agency