DarkZero Esports Hits the Jackpot with Landmark Partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas

Through this partnership, DarkZero will exclusively host their athletes, partners and industry leaders at the resort, which offers luxurious accommodations, unparalleled dining and nightlife, a 5.5-acre pool complex with sweeping views of the Strip and more. As an organization dedicated not only to fostering a healthy global gaming ecosystem, but to the overall physical and mental wellbeing of their athletes, this partnership will also help DarkZero continue to fulfill its core mission.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Las Vegas's premier resort and entertainment destination. The health and wellness of our players & staff is at the center of everything we do, and Resorts World Las Vegas offers a variety of unique opportunities for our players/staff to get away and recharge" said Tommy Padula, Head of Partnerships at DarkZero.

"Today we can finally reveal all the hard work that both partnership teams put into building the ultimate esport hospitality collaboration" continued DarkZero CEO Zach Matula. "This partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas will unlock access to world class amenities for everyone under our brand, as well as current and future partners. DarkZero will remain committed to becoming an impactful and influential organization within the Las Vegas community. This partnership will ensure that we work alongside Resorts World Las Vegas as they grow in the gaming industry. "

As the official resort of DarkZero, the Resorts World Las Vegas logo will appear on the left sleeve of both the Rainbow 6: Siege and Valorant team jerseys, as well as the DarkZero homepage and across the organization's and players' social media channels. In addition, DarkZero will offer VIP experiences for Resorts World Las Vegas to use at their disposal like "Play with a Pro", an experiential opportunity to play one-on-one with some of the world's best gamers. High profile guests who love gaming, or are looking for a taste of esports can learn from the pros at DarkZero in the comfort of their own hotel room, or head to DZHQ, the organization's multi-million dollar compound located just off the Strip.

DarkZero is thrilled to partner with Resorts World Las Vegas as the first resort to foray into the esports gaming space. With this strategic partnership, DarkZero and Resorts World Las Vegas will leverage the power of a shared global esports and gaming audience and further solidify Las Vegas as the "Entertainment Capital of the World."

About DarkZero

Founded in 2018 by Zachary Matula, DarkZero is a full-scale professional esports organization that combines state-of-the-art training and development. By fusing pro sports innovation and gaming expertise to build dominant teams, DarkZero is growing rapidly. Known for their coveted Rainbow Six Siege team, their rising ambition to gather talent, mentor and guide them through playing at a high level is what sets them apart. With partners such as Aim Lab, Respawn and Raven, their integrated partnership opportunities are bringing the brand experience to life. An organization that is both innovative and data-driven, DarkZero is transforming the world of esports. #GoingDark

