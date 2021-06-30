Darla Perdue Receives APIC's 2021 Healthcare Administrator Award

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vibra Healthcare team is proud to recognize Darla Perdue, MSN, RN, chief clinical officer, who has been named the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology's 2021 Healthcare Administrator Award recipient.

The Healthcare Administrator Award celebrates Perdue's leadership, accomplishments, and critical role in establishing high standards for infection prevention at Vibra Healthcare hospitals.

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) aims to create a safer world through the prevention of infection. APIC advances its mission through patient safety, education, implementation science, competencies and certification, advocacy, and data standardization.

Sharing in APIC's mission, Perdue drives the importance and value of infection control at Vibra Healthcare. She advocates for zero harm, communicating with clinical leaders from Vibra's locations across the country regarding the organization's expectations and protocol for reducing infections. As a result of Perdue's commitment and clinical leadership, Vibra Healthcare has seen sizable reductions in healthcare-associated infection rates.

Since joining the company in 2009, Perdue has worked diligently to develop and carry out Vibra Healthcare's clinical initiatives, including its infection prevention and control goals. "This accomplishment is not something that I did on my own," Perdue stated. "It took the vision and efforts of administrative and clinical leaders throughout Vibra, all of whom have come together and shared in the mission of zero harm."

With gratitude, Perdue credits the dedication and expertise of her fellow clinical leaders. "I could not be more honored to work with such a great group of clinicians," Perdue added. "We continued our journey to zero harm in 2017 by adding a team member who had expertise in the field of infection prevention, Dr. Mandy Bodily-Bartrum. With this team leading the charge to reduce hospital-acquired conditions, it became a focus for every hospital team member, CEO, physician, and clinician. We were able to establish best practices and shared them with clinical leaders throughout the organization and the healthcare industry. This team shares a vision of clinical service excellence, and that's the reason for our success in this journey."

"Having the support and engagement of senior leaders is a critical component of a successful infection prevention program," said 2021 APIC President Ann Marie Pettis, RN, BSN, CIC, FAPIC. "It's an honor to recognize Ms. Perdue with APIC's Healthcare Administrator Award."

About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, PA that is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from strokes, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 10,000 employees and own, operate, and manage over 90 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 19 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit its website at www.vibrahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Vibra Healthcare, LLC

Related Links

http://www.vibrahealthcare.com

