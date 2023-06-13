HINGHAM, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 PR Club's John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the most esteemed accolades in New England communications industry, was presented to Darlene Hollywood in recognition of her remarkable contributions. This award celebrates the significant achievements of New England's communications veterans, honoring their extensive track records and distinguished credentials.

Darlene Hollywood, Principal of Hollywood Agency, Honored with John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award at 55th Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony.

The award was presented at the Annual Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony on June 8, hosted by the PR Club, which brought area public relations, marketing, and communications professionals together to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the industry.

For more than 25 years, Darlene has helped consumer goods, business services, technology, and not-for-profits gain visibility with thoughtful public relations and marketing campaigns. As principal of Hingham-based Hollywood Agency, which she founded in 2011, Darlene sets the strategic direction for how clients' stories are told and measured.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award," said Darlene Hollywood. "This recognition is not only a reflection of my personal journey but also a testament to the incredible team at Hollywood Agency, whose talent and dedication have been the driving force behind our success."

Darlene is a prior president of the Boston Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), one of the nation's largest chapters. In 2017, the chapter bestowed her with the Diane Davis Beacon Award, its most prestigious honor for extraordinary achievement. That same year, Darlene was nationally recognized as a Champion of PR by PRWeek, the industry's leading trade publication.

Currently, Darlene is on the executive committee of the South Shore Economic Development Corp, is the president of the British American Business Council of New England, and sits on NVNA & Hospice's fundraising board. Darlene is a member of the PR Club, Toastmasters International and holds a B.S. in Mass Communications from Emerson College.

"Darlene's exceptional career, spanning over several decades, has left a permanent mark on the communications landscape of New England and beyond. Her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence continues to inspire both colleagues and clients alike," said Stacy Clougherty, Senior Vice President, Hollywood Agency. "The entire Hollywood Agency team extends their heartfelt congratulations to Darlene for this well-deserved honor."

With her husband Dan, their daughters Ella and Charlotte, and two dogs and three cats, Darlene calls Marshfield, Massachusetts home.

