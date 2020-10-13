Darlene Pope to Chair the Connected Virtual Tech Event November 16th and 17th

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connected Virtual Tech Event, produced by Fifth Gen Media, is pleased to announce that Darlene Pope will be serving as conference chair and leading all the content, speakers and panels at the upcoming event. Darlene is a well-known industry speaker, thought leader, and globally recognized expert in the field of smart buildings and digital workplace.

"I'm really excited to have Darlene working with us on this event. There is no one who has a better understanding of the smart building ecosystem than she has," said Rich Berliner, CEO of Fifth Gen Media and Producer of the event. "Darlene will add an element to this show that is unsurpassed, and we are so pleased to have her join us."

The Connected Virtual Tech Event is a two-day virtual trade show and conference using a new interactive platform that delivers the closest experience to a live event. All attendees will create a personal avatar to virtually navigate the show and interact with other attendees, sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors. It delivers a unique and immersive educational and networking environment! The event is being held in conjunction with REBNY (The Real Estate Board of New York) and the Proptech Challenge, which will add a significant number of new attendees to the event. The Connected Virtual Tech Event will be filled with insightful panels, tons of valuable content, and the ability to meet and network with real estate and technology leaders. The PropTech Challenge will have its own separate content track at the event.

The event Chair, Darlene Pope, has an unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience in both real estate and technology and is known for her passionate and visionary advancement of proptech. Her background includes Vice President and Global Head of Smart Building Operations for WeWork, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Smart Building Program for JLL, President and CEO of CoR Advisors, a smart building consulting group, and Managing Director at Realcomm. She is a highly respected expert in smart buildings, digital workplace, IoT, building automation, integrated facility management and operations, in-building wireless, telecom, and many other real estate technology applications.

If you are interested in being considered as a speaker at this event, please contact Darlene at [email protected]. Anyone interested in participating as a sponsor or and exhibitor should contact Rich Berliner at [email protected]. To register for the event, visit www.connectedvirtualshows.com.

Don't miss the Connected Virtual Tech Event! We look forward to seeing you on November 16th and 17th.

ABOUT FIFTH GEN MEDIA

Fifth Gen Media is a full-service digital media company and the publisher of Connected Real Estate Magazine which is published in print and digital formats each quarter. The company's mission is to help educate the Real Estate community about the changing technology landscape regarding wireless, Proptech, connectivity, technology, cybersecurity and much more. This is done with their magazine as well as webinars, white papers, face to face introductions, video interviews, etc. Fifth Gen Media also publishes a weekly newsletter which covers important news and information on what Real Estate leaders need to know to stay current on vital trends to their business. With billions of dollars being poured into Proptech investments by the industry, it is imperative that the industry stay current and educated. Fifth Gen Media is an important part of the ecosystem for this knowledge. For news, updates and information, follow the event on Twitter at @ConnectedREmag.

About the Connected Virtual Tech Events

The third edition of Connected Virtual Tech Event is slated to be a two day virtual trade show and conference using a new interactive platform that delivers the closest experience to a live event. All attendees will create a personal avatar to virtually navigate the show and interact with other attendees, sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors. It delivers a unique and immersive educational and networking environment! The event is being held in conjunction with REBNY (The Real Estate Board of New York) and the Proptech Challenge, which will add a significant number of new attendees to the event. The Connected Virtual Tech Event will be filled with insightful panels, tons of valuable content, and the ability to meet and network with real estate and technology leaders.

ABOUT THE PROPTECH CHALLENGE

The PropTech Challenge was born out of the inaugural REBNY Tech Hackathon, part of New York Real Estate Tech Week 2017. The REBNY Tech Hackathon was launched over a 3-day period, bringing together some of the brightest minds in real estate and technology. The objective of the hackathon was to inspire cutting edge solutions solving real world challenges faced by today's leading real estate companies. Building upon the hackathon's success, PropTech Challenge aims to remove the geographical boundaries and time constraints commonly imposed through on-site hackathons. The Challenge leverages the wealth of technology talent in New York City and beyond, aiming to be the world's leading virtual real estate hackathon series. As we cultivate partnerships around the world, the series aims to drive innovation focusing on the needs of New York City's real estate market. PropTech Challenge was conceptualized by Sandy Jacolow, Duke Long, and Ryan J. S. Baxter. Digital Marketing assistance provided by Alicia Jacolow. The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) is the PropTech Challenge Founding Partner.

