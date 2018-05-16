Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison's Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

The award-winning homebuilder, known for offering a higher level of architectural options and distinctive feature levels, is expected to build its Sanctuary Collection of homes in the 55+ Bonterra communities. The Sanctuary Collection is designed for entertainment and convenience, with relaxed features like wine storage grottos, panoramic patios and flexible living spaces throughout the homes.

A total of seven home designs will be available in each Bonterra community and will offer flexible options like media rooms and guest suites with walk-in showers in addition to the refined standard features the builder already offers. Three elevation styles – Traditional, Mediterranean and Modern – will be offered and, as always with Darling Homes, the ability to personalize each home will be available to homebuyers.

Currently, there are two Bonterra 55+ communities in Houston: Bonterra at Woodforest, which opened in 2014, and Bonterra at Cross Creek Ranch, which debuted in 2016. Darling's collections of homes range from approximately 2,386 to 3,149 square feet in size and are expected to start from the upper $300,000s in Woodforest and the mid $300,000s at Cross Creek Ranch. Construction on models begins this spring as well.

Both Bonterra communities are designed to represent what today's homebuyers are requesting in 55+ communities, said Amy Rino, president of Taylor Morrison's homebuilding operations in Houston.

"Today's 55+ homebuyers are looking for homes that fit their active lives, communities that deliver a meaningful experience and a value they can't find anywhere else," she said. "At Bonterra, we're delivering on all three of those desires. Adding Darling Homes to that mix gives our homebuyers even more options."

The Darling Homes announcement adds to an already impressive lineup of homes by Taylor Morrison. Currently, homebuyers can choose from 11 new home designs in three distinct collections – the Landmark, Summit and Pinnacle. Each home is crafted for entertaining ease and living comfort and offers approximately 1,582 to 2,878 square feet of living space. Home designs with up to three bedrooms are available in both communities.

The two brands are a homebuilding force in Houston, combining for four of the last eight "Builder of the Year" awards from the Greater Houston Builder's Association Houston's Best PRISM Awards. In January, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes were also collectively awarded the 2017 Builder of the Year by the Greater Houston Builder Association. In addition, Taylor Morrison was recently named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research for a third consecutive year.

"Our commitment every day is to deliver the best possible homes and communities to our customers," Rino said. "It's that commitment that keeps us one of Houston's top homebuilders."

For more information, please visit www.bonterra55.com.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017 and 2018 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

Contact:

Al Stevens

the spr agency

Office: (480) 648-1770

Cell: (480) 235-1770

al@thespragency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-homes-will-join-taylor-morrisons-two-55-bonterra-communities-in-houston-this-spring-300649237.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

Related Links

http://www.taylormorrison.com

