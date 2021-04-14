Darling Ingredients' EnviroFlight Brand Announces New R&D and Corporate Center to be Based in North Carolina

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroFlight, a wholly owned division of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), announced the development of a new R&D and Corporate Center in Apex, North Carolina. This area of North Carolina has a strong focus on agriculture technology and agriculture research, and is an ideal location to meet the needs of a growing regenerative agriculture business conducting highly technical research on black soldier flies and their larvae. Groundbreaking on the new facility starts April 2021, and EnviroFlight expects to be in the facility in early 2022.

This new R&D facility will allow for further emphasis to be placed on target research areas, including expanding the knowledge base for alternative uses of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) in animal health, animal nutrition, cosmetics, and other product development. EnviroFlight is currently the only company to produce BSFL on a commercial scale in the United States and has its first manufacturing plant located in Maysville, Kentucky. This innovative and responsible approach has considerable potential within the sizable global animal feed industry as it will provide an environmentally friendly, sustainable source of high-value nutrients.

Liz Koutsos, President of EnviroFlight, said, "Research and development is a core focus area for EnviroFlight, with our research team and dedicated engineers focused on all aspects of insect biology and production including genetics, immunology, animal nutrition, and innovative engineering solutions. As part of our growth plan, we are excited to invest in a new R&D and Corporate Center in Apex NC, and join the robust Triangle Region AgTech community. This new facility will allow us to continue to develop technology that leverages the potential of this amazing insect and facilitate our growth in the alternative protein industry."

About EnviroFlight

EnviroFlight is a leader in sustainable insect ingredients designed for animal and plant nutrition, aiming to drive transformative change in the global food supply. It is the leading developer of proprietary technologies which enable the rearing of black soldier fly larvae in a scalable manner. EnviroFlight's mission is to use regionally available, low-value materials, emphasizing production of nutrients in a socially responsible way and reducing the environmental and financial costs to our food supply. For more detail about EnviroFlight, visit www.EnviroFlight.net.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information:

Carrie Kuball, VP Sales and Marketing, Email: [email protected] Tel: +651.503.2983

Investor Relations:

Jim Stark, VP Investor Relations, Email: [email protected] Tel: +972-281-4823

