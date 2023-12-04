Darling Ingredients' health brand Rousselot receives U.S. Patent for gelatin technology that improves soft gel capsule stability and efficacy

04 Dec, 2023

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 11795489B2 to its health brand Rousselot, securing Rousselot's intellectual property rights for StabiCaps™, a specialized gelatin that improves the formulation and stability of soft gel capsules to enhance the release of active ingredients, including medications. 

StabiCaps addresses crosslinking, a common challenge in the dissolution of soft gel capsules that results in slower or incomplete release of nutrients or pharmaceutical ingredients contained within the capsule. Crosslinking occurs when soft gel capsules are exposed to specific active compounds or poor storage conditions causing molecular bonds, that limit or prevent dissolution of the capsule, to form within the capsule shell.

In May 2022, the company also received a patent from the European Patent Office (EPO) for StabiCaps for all major European countries.

"StabiCaps is an essential innovation for soft gel capsule manufacturers because gelatin is a primary ingredient," said Pierre-Albert Thomas, Rousselot Functional Ingredients Director. "With this new patent, soft gel manufacturers in the U.S. can unlock the benefits of StabiCaps gelatin technology to produce high quality soft gel capsules with longer shelf stability and improved efficacy for customers."

Soft gel capsules are among preferred dosage formats for numerous benefits, including ease of swallowing and odor- and taste-masking capabilities. According to Persistence Market Research, the global soft gel capsules market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

StabiCaps is part of Rousselot's broader portfolio of world-class gelatin solutions for the nutra- and pharmaceutical markets, which also include SiMoGel™, an innovative technology that allows for starch-free gummy production.

For more information about StabiCaps, visit rousselot.com

About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

