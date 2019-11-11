Darling Ingredients Inc. Addresses Growing Demands For Improved Transparency: Splitting Investor Relations And ESG Roles

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced the hiring of James E. Stark as its new VP, Investor Relations. Melissa Gaither, current VP of Investor Relations and Global Communications, will refocus her role as VP of Global Communications and Sustainability. As Darling continues to grow, this organizational change will more effectively address the increasing demands from the investor community and how Darling communicates its corporate philosophy and strategic operations.

Mr. Stark comes to Darling after an outstanding career at Green Plains Inc., based in Omaha, NE, where he held the position of EVP, Investor and Media Relations. Jim will begin his new role in December and will report to Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and CEO. Ms. Gaither's new role helps position the company to further develop and target Darling's long-term ESG message.

As Darling Ingredients has evolved in complexity and expanded around the world, the company must spend more time refining and communicating their business strategy and results to its stakeholders; this includes shareholders, customers, employees and the communities they serve. Additionally, in today's changing times, when businesses must not overlook their responsibility to protect the planet, Corporate Social Responsibility messaging has evolved to not only demonstrate sustainable and responsible operations but to also measure and report on targets identified in Environmental, Social and Governance platforms.

By having dedicated roles for investor relations and sustainability, these critical areas can more efficiently receive focused attention and communicate with all stakeholders with a unified, well-defined message.

Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Randall Stuewe, said, "We are pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Stark as VP, Investor Relations. Jim brings a wealth of experience and knowledge related to energy, food and agriculture to our team. Together with Melissa Gaither's extensive tenure with Darling, we are building a strong team to take Darling into the future."

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

