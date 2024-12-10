Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Avfuel Corporation Takes First Delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel produced by Diamond Green Diesel

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Avfuel Corporation, the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, took the first delivery of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), a 50/50 joint venture between Darling Ingredients and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, "Valero").

Naples Aviation (KAPF) accepted Avfuel's delivery of SAF, marking the fuel supplier's first network location to offer SAF for general sale in the eastern United States. Naples Aviation's SAF delivery comes on the heels of a SAF supply agreement between Avfuel and Valero Marketing and Supply Company, a subsidiary of Valero.

Produced from waste-based feedstocks, such as used cooking oil, animal tallow and distiller's corn oil, neat SAF produced by DGD has an estimated lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reduction of up to 80%, compared to conventional jet fuel.

"As the world's largest producer of SAF made from waste-based feedstocks, DGD is leading the way in reducing aviation's carbon footprint and accelerating the decarbonization of the aviation sector," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone proves that we can transform waste into renewable energy at an unprecedented scale, driving meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future."

DGD's Port Arthur, Texas, facility loaded its first SAF shipment on Nov. 16. The facility has converted approximately 50% of its annual 470 million gallon capacity to SAF and is expected to be one of the largest SAF manufacturers in the world.

