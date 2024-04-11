Darling Ingredients Inc. Identifies Collagen Peptide Profiles for Targeted Health Benefits

IRVING, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that, through a proprietary process, it has identified a portfolio of collagen peptide profiles that are believed to provide targeted health and wellness benefits. During scientific trials, these active collagen peptide profiles have demonstrated that collagen can be beneficial for a variety of common health and wellness concerns, such as reducing post-meal blood sugar spike, in a natural way, in healthy individuals. The company is also working on a number of other active collagen products for targeted health and wellness benefits.

"Darling Ingredients has unlocked the next wave of collagen-based solutions that are truly revolutionary. Produced through our proprietary process, we have discovered a way to use natural collagen for targeted health benefits," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO. "We are extremely encouraged by our discovery and are working with a variety of consumer products companies to bring these products to market."

In the Fall of 2024, Darling Ingredients' health and wellness brand Rousselot plans to bring to market to consumer products companies its first active collagen peptide that aims to reduce the post-meal blood sugar spike in healthy individuals.

"This is a game-changing discovery that opens many new product launches," Stuewe said. "Built on science with patents pending, we will continue to leverage the power of native collagen to develop a number of solutions, each with targeted health benefits."

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

