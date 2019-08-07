Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries, today announced financial results for the 2019 second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Overview

Revenue of $827.3 million

Net income of $26.3 million , or $0.16 per GAAP diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $115.5 million

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) delivers $1.25 EBITDA per gallon

Consolidated adjusted pro forma EBITDA $159.4 million

DGD issued partner dividend of $17.7 million in April 2019 , with a subsequent dividend of $37.8 million in July 2019

US bond refinanced, lowering borrowing cost and extending maturity with extinguishment costs incurred in quarter

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported net sales of $827.3 million, as compared with net sales of $846.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The reduction in net sales of $(19.3) million is mainly the result of lower global protein prices and the divestiture of the Company's industrial residuals business in May 2018 which was partially offset by the increase in sales volumes of the specialty pet food business and increased collagen sales values.

Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended June 29, 2019 was $26.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(30.4) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net income over the same period in fiscal 2018 reflects the absence of the following one-time costs realized last year: debt extinguishment costs of $23.5 million related to Euro bond refinancing; the loss of $15.5 million from the sale of Terra Renewal Services subsidiary; and $15.0 million of restructuring and impairment charges incurred as a result of the Hurlingham, Argentina, gelatin plant closure.

Comments on the Second Quarter 2019

"Overall, earnings improved for the second quarter with combined, pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $159.4 million, inclusive of core Darling and Diamond Green Diesel adjusted EBITDA results and $13.2 million gain from the China property sale. Operationally, our global rendering business faced negative market conditions on our finished product pricing due to unresolved trade agreements with China and continued fallout from the African Swine Fever epidemic," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Our food segment showed strong performance again bolstered by volume growth from new product launches, primarily related to our growing global collagen business. Our Fuel segment delivered consistently without the Blender's Tax Credit (BTC).

"Diamond Green Diesel, our 50/50 joint venture with Valero, performed well and met expected entity level EBITDA of $1.25 per gallon. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we also received two partner dividends totaling $55.5 million, with $17.7 million being recorded in the second quarter and the remainder to be posted in our 2019 third quarter. Additionally, Super Diamond, our 400-mm gallon expansion project, remains on track to start up at the end of 2021.

"We continue to successfully overcome headwinds from the current macro environment. This is an ongoing demonstration that our diverse global platform and our integrated supply chain provide Darling a competitive advantage to achieve our mission of driving sustainable solutions for feeding and fueling our growing world, while at the same time driving value for our shareholders and our team members," Stuewe concluded.

Operational Update by Segment

Feed Ingredients – Substantially lower protein meal markets, due to abundant global supplies, drove significantly lower results. Fat pricing improved slightly late in the quarter as a result of higher corn prices and increased global energy market demand. However, North America formulas lagged, with forward supply chain pricing to DGD expected to improve performance in the third quarter. Raw material volumes trended up by 1.6 percent while higher raw material costs further pressured margins and the impact of ASF weighed on supply volumes in Europe due to increased export demand to Asian food markets.

– Substantially lower protein meal markets, due to abundant global supplies, drove significantly lower results. Fat pricing improved slightly late in the quarter as a result of higher corn prices and increased global energy market demand. However, formulas lagged, with forward supply chain pricing to DGD expected to improve performance in the third quarter. Raw material volumes trended up by 1.6 percent while higher raw material costs further pressured margins and the impact of ASF weighed on supply volumes in due to increased export demand to Asian food markets. Food Ingredients – Much improved performance when adjusted for the closure of Argentina gelatin facility in the 2018 second quarter. Global collagen delivered higher margins and volume growth, serving improved nutraceutical demand with new product launches. Results also reflect realized gain of $13.2 million from the sale of a dormant Rousselot property in China . Depressed competing palm oil markets pressured the refining margins on edible fats.

– Much improved performance when adjusted for the closure of gelatin facility in the 2018 second quarter. Global collagen delivered higher margins and volume growth, serving improved nutraceutical demand with new product launches. Results also reflect realized gain of from the sale of a dormant Rousselot property in . Depressed competing palm oil markets pressured the refining margins on edible fats. Fuel Ingredients – Segment met expectations and demonstrated consistent performance with North American operations delivering steady earnings despite the lack of the BTC. Ecoson bioenergy business performed well, leveraging additional volume from the Belgium digester. Rendac, our European disposal rendering and disease mitigation operations, was impacted by decreased livestock and slaughter volumes compared to last year.

– Segment met expectations and demonstrated consistent performance with North American operations delivering steady earnings despite the lack of the BTC. Ecoson bioenergy business performed well, leveraging additional volume from the digester. Rendac, our European disposal rendering and disease mitigation operations, was impacted by decreased livestock and slaughter volumes compared to last year. Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture (DGD) – Delivered solid performance and continues to have broader impact within Darling by providing increased opportunities to more fully utilize our collection and rendering assets and activities as we continue to capitalize on growing Low Carbon Fuel Standard markets. DGD posted $1.25 EBITDA per gallon without the benefit of the BTC. JV partners each received dividends of $17.7 million in the second quarter and $37.8 million to be recorded in the third quarter 2019. Super Diamond phase III expansion remains on track for a late 2021 start up.

Financial Update by Segment

Feed Ingredients Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended ($ thousands) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales (1) $ 487,447 $ 498,823

$ 983,266 $ 984,621 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (524) 782

(4,914) 420 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,465 43,947

95,296 92,212 Depreciation and amortization 48,720 46,823

98,089 93,612 Segment operating income 15,831 37,264

30,981 58,921 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 64,551 $ 84,087

$ 129,070 $ 152,533





(1) Includes revenue recognition reclass for billed freight moved to cost of sales per new revenue standard (2) Adjusted EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income

Feed Ingredients operating income for the three months ended June 29, 2019 was $15.8 million , a decrease of $21.4 million or (57.5) % as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 . This was primarily due to a decrease in protein finished product sales prices, lower spreads in poultry pet grade products and higher operating costs due to the addition of several new facilities.

was , a decrease of or (57.5) % as compared to the three months ended . This was primarily due to a decrease in protein finished product sales prices, lower spreads in poultry pet grade products and higher operating costs due to the addition of several new facilities. Feed Ingredients operating income during the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $31.0 million , a decrease of $27.9 million or (47.4) % as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 . This was primarily due to a decrease in protein sales prices, lower spreads in poultry pet grade products and higher factory and depreciation and amortization costs from the addition of several new facilities.

Food Ingredients Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended ($ thousands) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales (1) $ 274,835 $ 276,729

$ 553,999 $ 582,249 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (13,379) (57)

(13,265) (212) Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,431 22,190

45,318 46,051 Restructuring and impairment charges - 14,965

- 14,965 Depreciation and amortization 19,861 20,388

39,372 41,028 Segment operating income/(loss) 30,478 (5,649)

54,126 6,184 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 50,339 $ 14,739

$ 93,498 $ 47,212





(1) Includes revenue recognition reclass for billed freight moved to cost of sales per new revenue standard (2) Adjusted EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization and restructuring and impairment charges to segment operating income

Food Ingredients operating income was $30.5 million for the three months ended June 29, 2019 , an increase of $36.2 million or 646.4 % as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 . The increase is primarily due to gain on sale of land at a former facility in China , no impairment charges in the current year and improved results in the collagen markets. The Company's edible fat margins were lower because of lower raw material volumes as compare to the same period in fiscal 2018. The casing business delivered lower earnings due to lower margins as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018.

for the three months ended , an increase of or 646.4 % as compared to the three months ended . The increase is primarily due to gain on sale of land at a former facility in , no impairment charges in the current year and improved results in the collagen markets. The Company's edible fat margins were lower because of lower raw material volumes as compare to the same period in fiscal 2018. The casing business delivered lower earnings due to lower margins as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. Food Ingredients operating income was $54.1 million for the six months ended June 29, 2019 , an increase of $47.9 million or 772.6 % as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 . The increase is primarily due to improved results in the collagen markets, a gain on sale of land in China and no impairment charges in the current year as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018 when the Company closed its Argentina collagen plant. The Company's edible fat margins were lower because of lower raw material volumes as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The casing business delivered lower earnings due to lower margins as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018.

Fuel Ingredients Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended ($ thousands) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales (1) $ 65,042 $ 71,094

$ 125,163 $ 155,150 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (23) 37

3 92 Selling, general and administrative expenses 425 164

(329) (1,234) Depreciation and amortization 8,362 8,537

16,160 17,008 Segment operating income 2,961 5,016

5,962 22,173 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 11,323 $ 13,553

$ 22,122 $ 39,181





(1) Includes revenue recognition reclass for billed freight moved to cost of sales per new revenue standard (2) Adjusted EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income Fuel Ingredients Segment results shown do not include the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) 50% Joint Venture

Exclusive of the DGD Joint Venture, the Company's Fuel Ingredients segment operating income for the three months ended June 29, 2019 was $3.0 million , a decrease of $2.0 million or (40.0)% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to lower Rendac volumes and lower sales values at Ecoson for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018.

was , a decrease of or (40.0)% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to lower Rendac volumes and lower sales values at Ecoson for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. Exclusive of the DGD Joint Venture, the Company's Fuel Ingredients segment income for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $6.0 million , a decrease of $16.2 million or (73.0)% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The decrease in earnings is primarily related to the 2017 blenders tax credits booked in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to no blenders tax credits booked in fiscal 2019.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Periods Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended











$ Change











$ Change



June 29,

June 30,

Favorable



June 29,

June 30,

Favorable

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)



2019

2018

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 827,324

$ 846,646

$ (19,322)



$ 1,662,428

$ 1,722,020

$ (59,592) Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses 644,716

652,239

7,523



1,295,629

1,330,800

35,171

Loss (gain) on sale of assets (13,926)

762

14,688



(18,176)

300

18,476

Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,017

78,558

(2,459)



166,020

165,460

(560)

Restructuring and impairment charges -

14,965

14,965



-

14,965

14,965

Depreciation and amortization 79,486

78,454

(1,032)



158,650

157,073

(1,577) Total costs and expenses 791,293

824,978

33,685



1,602,123

1,668,598

66,475 Operating income 36,031

21,668

14,363



60,305

53,422

6,883 Other expense:

























Interest expense (20,853)

(23,016)

2,163



(40,729)

(46,140)

5,411

Debt extinguishment costs (12,126)

(23,509)

11,383



(12,126)

(23,509)

11,383

Foreign currency loss (388)

(3,495)

3,107



(1,120)

(4,976)

3,856

Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries -

(15,538)

15,538



-

(15,538)

15,538

Other (expense)/gain, net (2,019)

1,199

(3,218)



(4,544)

(1,317)

(3,227) Total other expense (35,386)

(64,359)

28,973



(58,519)

(91,480)

32,961



























Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 38,175

15,236

22,939



61,948

112,390

(50,442) Income/(loss) before income taxes 38,820

(27,455)

66,275



63,734

74,332

(10,598) Income taxes expense 7,776

1,683

(6,093)



13,050

5,395

(7,655) Net income/(loss) 31,044

(29,138)

60,182



50,684

68,937

(18,253) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,786)

(1,282)

(3,504)



(6,414)

(2,052)

(4,362) Net income/(loss) attributable to Darling $ 26,258

$ (30,420)

$ 56,678



$ 44,270

$ 66,885

$ (22,615)



























Basic income/(loss) per share: $ 0.16

$ (0.18)

$ 0.34



$ 0.27

$ 0.41

$ (0.14) Diluted income/(loss) per share: $ 0.16

$ (0.18)

$ 0.34



$ 0.26

$ 0.40

$ (0.14)



























Number of diluted common shares 168,432

164,651







168,546

166,259





Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in thousands)





June 29,

December 29,



2019

2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,011

$ 107,262

Restricted cash 103

107

Accounts receivable, net 357,671

385,737

Inventories 348,309

341,028

Prepaid expenses 44,363

35,247

Income taxes refundable 5,554

6,462

Other current assets 24,127

22,099

Total current assets 867,138

897,942 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, net 1,722,296

1,687,858 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization, net 565,976

595,862 Goodwill 1,233,486

1,229,159 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 458,032

410,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets 120,950

- Other assets 54,353

53,375 Deferred income taxes 14,365

14,981

Total assets $ 5,036,596

$ 4,889,354









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 35,877

$ 7,492

Accounts payable, principally trade 208,901

219,479

Income taxes payable 10,291

4,043

Current operating lease liabilities 36,703

-

Accrued expenses 274,534

309,484

Total current liabilities 566,306

540,498 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,640,056

1,666,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 83,440

- Other non-current liabilities 113,086

115,032 Deferred income taxes 227,073

231,063

Total liabilities 2,629,961

2,553,533 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 2,342,911

2,273,048 Noncontrolling interests 63,724

62,773

Total stockholders' equity $ 2,406,635

$ 2,335,821



$ 5,036,596

$ 4,889,354

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited)









Six Months Ended







June 29,

June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2019

2018

Net income

$ 50,684

$ 68,937

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 158,650

157,073



Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets (18,176)

300



Loss on disposal of subsidiaries -

15,538



Asset impairment -

2,907



Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements (845)

(1,253)



Deferred taxes (3,137)

(7,512)



Increase in long-term pension liability 1,010

123



Stock-based compensation expense 14,182

13,232



Write-off deferred loan costs 4,547

8,105



Deferred loan cost amortization 3,010

4,664



Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (61,948)

(112,390)



Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 17,755

26,567



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable 27,218

5,217



Income taxes refundable/payable 7,140

(5,438)



Inventories and prepaid expenses (17,374)

(30,561)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (29,849)

(25,705)



Other 1,437

8,243





Net cash provided by operating activities 154,304

128,047 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (167,871)

(139,130)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,431)

(51,089)

Investment of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,000)

(6,500)

Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries -

82,805

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 9,814

2,244

Proceeds from insurance settlement 845

1,253

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (3,150)

(294)





Net cash used by investing activities (162,793)

(110,711) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 507,722

623,695

Payments on long-term debt (526,230)

(650,976)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 273,485

247,975

Payments on revolving credit facility (266,884)

(221,632)

Net cash overdraft financing 11,178

4,517

Deferred loan costs (7,003)

(9,324)

Issuance of common stock 12

182

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (3,193)

(2,123)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests -

(983)





Net cash used by financing activities (10,913)

(8,669) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (853)

(11,321) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,255)

(2,654) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 107,369

106,916 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 87,114

$ 104,262 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Accrued capital expenditures $ (7,542)

$ (6,336)

Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of capitalized interest $ 45,196

$ 39,614



Income taxes, net of refunds $ 12,607

$ 17,154

Non-cash operating activities









Operating lease right of use asset obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ 7,492

$ -

Non-cash financing activities









Debt issued for assets $ -

$ 17

Selected financial information for the Company's Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture is as follows:

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,





2019

2018 Assets: (unaudited)





Total current assets $ 252,521

$ 186,258

Property, plant and equipment, net 621,733

576,384

Other assets 23,877

24,601



Total assets $ 898,131

$ 787,243











Liabilities and members' equity:







Total current portion of long term debt $ 284

$ 189

Total other current liabilities 51,828

40,619

Total long term debt 8,936

8,485

Total other long term liabilities 4,511

539

Total members' equity 832,572

737,411



Total liabilities and members' equity $ 898,131

$ 787,243

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended













$ Change











$ Change





June 30,

June 30,

Favorable



June 30,

June 30,

Favorable Revenues: 2019

2018

(Unfavorable)



2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 294,811

$ 151,989

$ 142,822



$ 597,529

$ 302,310

$ 295,219 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 207,024

115,659

(91,365)



450,087

65,838

(384,249)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 11,914

6,254

(5,660)



23,332

12,374

(10,958) Total costs and expenses 218,938

121,913

(97,025)



473,419

78,212

(395,207)

Operating income 75,873

30,076

45,797



124,110

224,098

(99,988) Other income 634

415

219



1,275

792

483



Interest and debt expense, net (321)

(319)

(2)



(645)

(319)

(326)



Net income $ 76,186

$ 30,172

$ 46,014



$ 124,740

$ 224,571

$ (99,831)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018





Three Months Ended - Year over Year

Six Months Ended - Year over Year Adjusted EBITDA June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Darling $ 26,258

$ (30,420)

$ 44,270

$ 66,885 Depreciation and amortization 79,486

78,454

158,650

157,073 Interest expense 20,853

23,016

40,729

46,140 Income tax expense 7,776

1,683

13,050

5,395 Restructuring and impairment charges -

14,965

-

14,965 Foreign currency loss 388

3,495

1,120

4,976 Other expense/(income), net 2,019

(1,199)

4,544

1,317 Debt extinguishment costs 12,126

23,509

12,126

23,509 Loss on sale of subsidiary -

15,538

-

15,538 Equity in net (income) of unconsolidated subsidiaries (38,175)

(15,236)

(61,948)

(112,390) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,786

1,282

6,414

2,052

Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,517

$ 115,087

$ 218,955

$ 225,460

















Foreign currency exchange impact (1) 5,605

-

11,661

- Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 121,122

$ 115,087

$ 230,616

$ 225,460



































DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) $ 43,894

$ 18,165

$ 73,721

$ 118,236





(1) The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended June 29, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of €1.00:USD$1.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively.

The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the six months ended June 29, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.13 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of €1.00:USD$1.22 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.78, respectively.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2019. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10132938. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through August 15, 2019, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10132938. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at June 29, 2019. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release contains "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of Darling Ingredients Inc. (the "Company") to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the Unites States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the recent African Swine Fever ("ASF") outbreak in China; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, including our ongoing enterprise resource planning project; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the likely exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this presentation or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

