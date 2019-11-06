Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries, today announced financial results for the 2019 third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Overview

Revenue of $842.0 million

Net income of $25.7 million , or $0.15 per GAAP diluted share

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $147.8 million (Darling's adjusted EBITDA plus Darling's share of Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) adjusted EBITDA as reflected on the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table herein.)

Repurchased 636,634 shares during 3 rd quarter and subsequently 407,076 shares in Q4

Diamond Green Diesel delivered $1.35 EBITDA per gallon with Darling's share of JV earnings reflected in consolidated operating income under Fuel Segment

YTD DGD delivering $1.26 EBITDA per gallon when Q1 2019 adjusted to reflect hedge accounting

Global slaughter remains at record levels, providing ample raw material supplies

Global fat pricing improved but remained stagnant as North America biodiesel industry awaiting Blenders Tax Credit (BTC)

Global protein pricing weaker due to excess supplies and Chinese demand destruction due to African Swine Fever (ASF)

Rousselot delivered improved results with stronger sales in the Health and Nutrition category

Diamond Green II plant construction on time and budget; Diamond Green III in engineering and cost estimating for Port Arthur, TX

Debt paydown of $33.6 million

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported net sales of $842.0 million, as compared with net sales of $812.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. The $29.4 million increase in net sales resulted from higher finished product fat prices, strong contribution from higher sales values for Food Segment collagen ingredients and higher sales volume that more than offset lower protein pricing.

Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $25.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(6.0) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to DGD earning $32 million in 2019 third quarter as compared to a $(2.6) million loss in the 2018 third quarter due to extended downtime in the third quarter 2018 for completion of the expansion, as well as a $7.2 million write-down of our China blood plasma inventory in the third quarter 2018 due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

Under Darling's current share repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 636,634 shares of common stock during the third quarter. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the Company repurchased an additional 407,076 shares, totaling $7.5 million. Darling has $180.7 million worth of shares remaining under its current authorization with purchases to be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. Repurchases may occur over the authorized period unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Comments on the Third Quarter 2019

"We reported solid third quarter results, underscored by the strength of our vertically integrated supply chain and excellent execution amid continued trade uncertainty and escalating disease disruption due to African Swine Fever," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Overall, our operating segments delivered exceptional results with improved earnings in our Feed Segment as we navigated volatile global markets. Led by our Rousselot Functional Ingredients and Health & Nutrition platform, our Food Segment is solidly positioned to capture growing global demand for collagen ingredients. In the Fuel Segment, higher sales volumes supported solid performance across operations despite the lack of the Blenders Tax Credit (BTC).

"Our Diamond Green II expansion increasing capacity to 675 million gallons of renewable diesel is progressing on schedule with expected completion in late 2021. We are also pleased to expand our relationship with Valero, our joint venture partner, as we explore advanced engineering and development cost review for a potential renewable diesel plant at Valero's refinery in Port Arthur, TX. If approved, construction would begin in 2021, with expected operations commencing in 2024, resulting in 1.1 billion gallons of total annual production capacity at DGD," concluded Mr. Stuewe.

Operational Update by Segment

Feed Ingredients – Segment stabilized, and earnings recovered on modestly improved fat prices year-over-year in light of ample supplies combined with lower global protein values impacted by strong slaughter volumes in North America ; continued trade disruptions with China ; and ASF moving across Asia . Slow export markets and lower biofuel demand also pressured fat markets.

– Segment stabilized, and earnings recovered on modestly improved fat prices year-over-year in light of ample supplies combined with lower global protein values impacted by strong slaughter volumes in ; continued trade disruptions with ; and ASF moving across . Slow export markets and lower biofuel demand also pressured fat markets. Food Ingredients – Strong demand for our collagen supplements and ingredients drove solid results with capital growth investments in Brazil and France broadening opportunity to capture rising global demand. European edible fats business experienced declining volumes with raw materials continuing to be diverted to China food markets.

– Strong demand for our collagen supplements and ingredients drove solid results with capital growth investments in and broadening opportunity to capture rising global demand. European edible fats business experienced declining volumes with raw materials continuing to be diverted to food markets. Fuel Ingredients – Strong execution across operations supported by solid contribution from our European bioenergy business, Ecoson, in addition to volume growth at our biogas digester operation in Belgium . Additionally, earnings from our share of Diamond Green Diesel JV (DGD) is now included in our operating income. While the facility experienced 20 days of maintenance downtime for plant enhancements and catalyst changeout, performance met expectations at $1.35 EBITDA per gallon on 58.7 million gallons of renewable diesel sold during the quarter.

Financial Update by Segment

Feed Ingredients Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ thousands) September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 496,978 $ 482,744

$ 1,480,244 $ 1,467,365 Gross margin 117,186 99,005

336,638 344,169 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (2,429) 107

(7,343) 526 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,319 39,702

142,615 131,914 Depreciation and amortization 50,182 47,321

148,271 140,933 Segment operating income 22,114 11,875

53,095 70,796 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,296 $ 59,196

$ 201,366 $ 211,729



(1) Adjusted EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to segment operating income

Feed Ingredients operating income for the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $22.1 million , an increase of $10.2 million , or 85.7% as compared to the three months ended September 29, 2018 . This was due to the acquisition of Triple-T Foods in October 2018 , higher margins on fat sales due to an increase in fat prices and a negative impact on Chinese inventories relating to ASF recorded in fiscal 2018.

was , an increase of , or 85.7% as compared to the three months ended . This was due to the acquisition of Triple-T Foods in , higher margins on fat sales due to an increase in fat prices and a negative impact on Chinese inventories relating to ASF recorded in fiscal 2018. Feed Ingredients operating income for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 was $53.1 million , a decrease of $17.7 million , or (25.0)%, as compared to the nine months ended September 29, 2018 . This was primarily due to a decrease in protein finished product sales prices, lower spreads in poultry pet grade products and higher factory, depreciation and amortization costs from the addition of several new facilities and partial multiemployer pension withdrawal charges.

Food Ingredients Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ thousands) September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 276,467 $ 265,208

$ 830,466 $ 847,457 Gross margin 61,824 54,478

187,375 162,495 Gain on sale of assets (253) (33)

(13,518) (244) Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,811 21,843

68,129 67,894 Restructuring and impairment charges - -

- 14,965 Depreciation and amortization 19,743 19,697

59,115 60,725 Segment operating income 19,523 12,971

73,649 19,155 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 39,266 $ 32,668

$ 132,764 $ 94,845



(1) Adjusted EBITDA calculated by adding depreciation and amortization and restructuring and impairment charges to segment operating income

Food Ingredients operating income was $19.5 million for the three months ended September 28, 2019 , an increase of $6.5 million or 50.0% as compared to the three months ended September 29, 2018 . The increase was primarily due to improved results in the collagen markets, a gain on sale of assets in China and no restructuring and impairment charges in the current year as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018 when the Company closed its Argentina collagen plant.

for the three months ended , an increase of or 50.0% as compared to the three months ended . The increase was primarily due to improved results in the collagen markets, a gain on sale of assets in and no restructuring and impairment charges in the current year as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018 when the Company closed its collagen plant. Food Ingredients operating income was $73.6 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 , an increase of $54.4 million or 283.3% as compared to the nine months ended September 29, 2018 . The increase was primarily due to improved results in the collagen business and the closure of our Argentina collagen plant which more than offset lower casing and edible fat margins.

Fuel Ingredients Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ thousands) September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 68,604 $ 64,624

$ 193,767 $ 219,774 Gross margin 10,116 11,164

31,912 49,203 Loss on sale of assets 13 98

16 190 Selling, general and administrative expenses 912 (2,822)

583 (4,056) Depreciation and amortization 7,895 9,370

24,055 26,378 Equity in net income/(loss) of Diamond Green Diesel 32,020 (2,630)

94,390 109,655 Segment operating income 33,316 1,888

101,648 136,346 Combined Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 48,739 $ 14,397

$ 144,583 $ 171,814



(1) Combined adjusted EBITDA calculated by subtracting equity in net income of DGD from segment operating income and adding depreciation and amortization with Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA (referenced in the DGD Operating Financial Results table included herein calculated by taking 50% of the depreciation, amortization and accretion expense plus the operating income)

The Company's Fuel Ingredients segment operating income for the three months ended September 28, 2019 was $33.3 million , an increase of $31.4 million or 1,652.6% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The increase is primarily due to current year equity in net income at the DGD Joint Venture from higher capacity as compared to a net loss in the prior year period at the DGD Joint Venture, which more than offset the business interruption gain recorded at Rendac in fiscal 2018.

was , an increase of or 1,652.6% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The increase is primarily due to current year equity in net income at the DGD Joint Venture from higher capacity as compared to a net loss in the prior year period at the DGD Joint Venture, which more than offset the business interruption gain recorded at Rendac in fiscal 2018. The Company's Fuel Ingredients segment operating income for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 was $101.6 million , a decrease of $34.7 million or (25.5)% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. The decrease is primarily related to the 2017 blenders tax credits booked in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to no blenders tax credits booked in fiscal 2019.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Periods Ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











$ Change











$ Change



September 28,

September 29,

Favorable



September 28,

September 29,

Favorable

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)



2019

2018

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 842,049

$ 812,576

$ 29,473



$ 2,504,477

$ 2,534,596

$ (30,119) Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses 652,923

647,929

(4,994)



1,948,552

1,978,729

30,177

Loss (gain) on sale of assets (2,669)

172

2,841



(20,845)

472

21,317

Selling, general and administrative expenses 83,549

67,447

(16,102)



249,569

232,907

(16,662)

Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-



-

14,965

14,965

Depreciation and amortization 80,407

78,842

(1,565)



239,057

235,915

(3,142) Total costs and expenses 814,210

794,390

(19,820)



2,416,333

2,462,988

46,655

Equity in net income/(loss) of Diamond Green Diesel 32,020

(2,630)

34,650



94,390

109,655

(15,265) Operating income 59,859

15,556

44,303



182,534

181,263

1,271 Other expense:

























Interest expense (19,359)

(20,080)

721



(60,088)

(66,220)

6,132

Debt extinguishment costs -

-

-



(12,126)

(23,509)

11,383

Foreign currency gain/(loss) 466

(2,106)

2,572



(654)

(7,082)

6,428

Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries -

3,038

(3,038)



-

(12,500)

12,500

Other (expense)/gain, net (2,614)

(2,786)

172



(7,158)

(4,103)

(3,055) Total other expense (21,507)

(21,934)

427



(80,026)

(113,414)

33,388

























Equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (665)

(162)

(503)



(1,087)

(57)

(1,030) Income/(loss) before income taxes 37,687

(6,540)

44,227



101,421

67,792

33,629 Income taxes expense/(benefit) 10,850

(1,403)

(12,253)



23,900

3,992

(19,908) Net income/(loss) 26,837

(5,137)

31,974



77,521

63,800

13,721 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,116)

(900)

(216)



(7,530)

(2,952)

(4,578) Net income/(loss) attributable to Darling $ 25,721

$ (6,037)

$ 31,758



$ 69,991

$ 60,848

$ 9,143

























Basic income/(loss) per share: $ 0.16

$ (0.04)

$ 0.20



$ 0.42

$ 0.37

$ 0.05 Diluted income/(loss) per share: $ 0.15

$ (0.04)

$ 0.19



$ 0.42

$ 0.37

$ 0.05

























Number of diluted common shares 168,266

164,656







168,453

165,774





Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in thousands)





September 28,

December 29,

2019

2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,122

$ 107,262

Restricted cash 159

107

Accounts receivable, net 355,006

385,737

Inventories 353,003

341,028

Prepaid expenses 46,378

35,247

Income taxes refundable 4,952

6,462

Other current assets 25,061

22,099

Total current assets 853,681

897,942 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, net 1,714,768

1,687,858 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization, net 537,360

595,862 Goodwill 1,212,313

1,229,159 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 447,689

410,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets 119,063

- Other assets 46,179

53,375 Deferred income taxes 13,846

14,981

Total assets $ 4,944,899

$ 4,889,354









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 61,092

$ 7,492

Accounts payable, principally trade 192,010

219,479

Income taxes payable 10,404

4,043

Current operating lease liabilities 35,223

-

Accrued expenses 297,164

309,484

Total current liabilities 595,893

540,498 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,559,809

1,666,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 83,754

- Other non-current liabilities 113,222

115,032 Deferred income taxes 219,329

231,063

Total liabilities 2,572,007

2,553,533 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 2,308,493

2,273,048 Noncontrolling interests 64,399

62,773

Total stockholders' equity $ 2,372,892

$ 2,335,821



$ 4,944,899

$ 4,889,354

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended







September 28,

September 29, Cash flows from operating activities: 2019

2018

Net income $ 77,521

$ 63,800

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 239,057

235,915



Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets (20,845)

472



Loss on disposal of subsidiaries -

12,500



Asset impairment -

2,907



Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements (1,371)

(1,253)



Deferred taxes (4,765)

(15,708)



Increase (decrease) in long-term pension liability 1,122

(375)



Stock-based compensation expense 18,543

13,606



Write-off deferred loan costs 4,721

8,163



Deferred loan cost amortization 4,435

6,265



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and unconsolidated subsidiaries (93,303)

(109,598)



Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 57,118

27,418



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable 20,388

9,657



Income taxes refundable/payable 8,058

(9,838)



Inventories and prepaid expenses (34,371)

(25,960)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,799)

(23,004)



Other 6,173

4,731





Net cash provided by operating activities 262,682

199,698 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (245,092)

(213,726)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,431)

(51,301)

Investment of unconsolidated subsidiaries (2,000)

(10,000)

Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries -

82,805

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 15,402

3,361

Proceeds from insurance settlement 1,371

1,253

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (3,150)

(1,253)





Net cash used by investing activities (234,900)

(188,861) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 511,985

623,698

Payments on long-term debt (566,107)

(661,268)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 325,485

386,436

Payments on revolving credit facility (332,884)

(362,463)

Net cash overdraft financing 27,858

3,361

Deferred loan costs (7,027)

(9,668)

Issuance of common stock 39

182

Repurchase of common stock (11,740)

-

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (3,247)

(2,215)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,500)

(8,005)





Net cash used by financing activities (60,138)

(29,942) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,732)

(6,238) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,088)

(25,343) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 107,369

106,916 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,281

$ 81,573 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,978

$ (5,295)

Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of capitalized interest $ 49,727

$ 58,731



Income taxes, net of refunds $ 21,475

$ 28,682

Non-cash operating activities









Operating lease right of use asset obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ 16,425

$ -

Non-cash financing activities









Debt issued for assets $ -

$ 24

Selected financial information for the Company's Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture is as follows:

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,







2019

2018 Assets:

(unaudited)





Total current assets

$ 193,457

$ 186,258

Property, plant and equipment, net

653,463

576,384

Other assets

30,587

24,601



Total assets

$ 877,507

$ 787,243













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 293

$ 189

Total other current liabilities

47,373

40,619

Total long term debt

8,859

8,485

Total other long term liabilities

4,409

539

Total members' equity

816,573

737,411



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 877,507

$ 787,243

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended













$ Change











$ Change





September 30,

September 30,

Favorable



September 30,

September 30,

Favorable Revenues: 2019

2018

(Unfavorable)



2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 262,118

$ 104,811

$ 157,307



$ 859,647

$ 407,121

$ 452,526 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 183,022

103,794

(79,228)



633,109

169,632

(463,477)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 15,242

6,516

(8,726)



38,574

18,890

(19,684) Total costs and expenses 198,264

110,310

(87,954)



671,683

188,522

(483,161)

Operating income 63,854

(5,499)

69,353



187,964

218,599

(30,635) Other income 506

556

(50)



1,781

1,348

433



Interest and debt expense, net (320)

(318)

(2)



(965)

(637)

(328)



Net income $ 64,040

$ (5,261)

$ 69,301



$ 188,780

$ 219,310

$ (30,530)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

Three and nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018





Three Months Ended - Year over Year

Nine Months Ended - Year over Year Adjusted EBITDA September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income/(loss) attributable to Darling $ 25,721

$ (6,037)

$ 69,991

$ 60,848 Depreciation and amortization 80,407

78,842

239,057

235,915 Interest expense 19,359

20,080

60,088

66,220 Income tax expense/(benefit) 10,850

(1,403)

23,900

3,992 Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-

14,965 Foreign currency loss/(gain) (466)

2,106

654

7,082 Other expense/(income), net 2,614

2,786

7,158

4,103 Debt extinguishment costs -

-

12,126

23,509 Loss/(gain) on sale of subsidiary -

(3,038)

-

12,500 Equity in net (income)/loss of Diamond Green Diesel (32,020)

2,630

(94,390)

(109,655) Equity in net (income) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 665

162

1,087

57 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,116

900

7,530

2,952

Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,246

$ 97,028

$ 327,201

$ 322,488

















Foreign currency exchange impact (1) 3,088

-

14,749

- Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 111,334

$ 97,028

$ 341,950

$ 322,488















DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) $ 39,548

$ 509

$ 113,270

$ 118,745















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,794

$ 97,537

$ 440,471

$ 441,233





(1) The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended September 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.11 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.76 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended September 29, 2018 of €1.00:USD$1.16 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.76, respectively. The average rates assumption used in the calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the nine months ended September 29, 2018 of €1.00:USD$1.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.78, respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.375% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at September 28, 2019. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.375% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

