Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Darling Ingredients Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 16:16 ET

Third Quarter 2023

  • Net income of $125.0 million, or $0.77 per GAAP diluted share
  • Net sales of $1.6 billion
  • Combined adjusted EBITDA of $334.3 million
  • Global ingredients business EBITDA of $247.8 million
  • Received $62.2 million in cash dividends from Diamond Green Diesel

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $125.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $191.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for third quarter of 2022. The company also reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared with net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

"Our core business continues to perform extremely well. We had seasonally strong performance during the third quarter and were able to return gross margins to pre-acquisition levels," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The company has good momentum as we close out the year and is well positioned heading into 2024."

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $5.2 billion, compared to net sales of $4.8 billion for the same period in 2022. Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $563.2 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $581.1 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) sold 266.8 million gallons of renewable diesel for the third quarter 2023 at an average of $0.65 per gallon EBITDA. Year-to-date, DGD has sold 910.0 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $1.02 per gallon EBITDA. During the third quarter, Darling Ingredients received $62.2 million in cash dividends from the joint venture, and $163.6 million in cash dividends year to date.

"Extreme volatility in the global petroleum market and swift declines in RINs and LCFS prices created headwinds in our Fuel business during 3Q," Stuewe said. "A recent decline in fat prices have shown that new renewable diesel capacity is not coming on line as soon as projected. Despite these headwinds, DGD is still performing above investment case returns."

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2023 was $334.3 million, compared to $394.7 million for the same period in 2022. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.26 billion, as compared to $1.13 billion for the same period in 2022.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients had $119.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2023, was $4.4 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 3.25X as of Sept. 30, 2023. Capital expenditures were $146.2 million for the third quarter 2023, and $380.6 million for the first nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023.

The company guidance for fiscal year 2023 is $1.6 to $1.7 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023




Net sales

$      1,047,796

$         455,744

$         121,664

$                   -

$      1,625,204

Cost of sales and operating expenses

804,312

338,208

96,213

-

1,238,733

Gross Margin

$         243,484

$         117,536

$          25,451

$                -

$         386,471






Gross Margin %

23.2 %

25.8 %

20.9 %

-

23.8 %






Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

833

117

(21)

-

929

Selling, general and administrative expenses

80,985

31,463

5,666

19,583

137,697

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

3,430

3,430

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(5,559)

-

-

-

(5,559)

Depreciation and amortization

88,954

25,418

9,026

2,596

125,994

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

54,389

-

54,389

Segment Operating Income/(Loss)

78,271

60,538

65,169

(25,609)

178,369






Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs

1,534

-

-

-

1,534

Segment Income/(Loss)

$          79,805

$          60,538

$          65,169

$      (25,609)

$         179,903






Segment EBITDA

161,666

85,956

19,806

(19,583)

247,845

DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

86,450

-

86,450

Combined Adjusted EBITDA

$         161,666

$          85,956

$        106,256

$      (19,583)

$         334,295













Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Three Months Ended October 1, 2022




Net Sales

$      1,273,142

$         347,902

$         126,555

$                   -

$      1,747,599

Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,012,899

256,557

101,781

-

1,371,237

Gross Margin

260,243

91,345

24,774

-

376,362






Gross Margin %

20.4 %

26.3 %

19.6 %

-

21.5 %






Gain on sale of assets

(2,290)

(809)

(17)

-

(3,116)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

63,973

23,909

1,724

15,474

105,080

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

4,503

4,503

Depreciation and amortization

80,679

14,408

7,284

2,607

104,978

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

103,414

-

103,414

Segment Operating Income/(Loss)

117,881

53,837

119,197

(22,584)

268,331






Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs

2,301

-

-

-

2,301

Segment Income/(Loss)

$         120,182

$          53,837

$         119,197

$      (22,584)

$         270,632






Segment EBITDA

198,560

68,245

23,067

(15,474)

274,398

DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

120,333

-

120,333

Combined Adjusted EBITDA

$         198,560

$          68,245

$        143,400

$      (15,474)

$         394,731

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)

Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023




Net sales

$      3,426,950

$      1,328,229

$         418,818

$                   -

$      5,173,997

Cost of sales and operating expenses

2,630,797

999,418

335,193

-

3,965,408

Gross Margin

$         796,153

$         328,811

$          83,625

$                -

$      1,208,589






Gross Margin %

23.2 %

24.8 %

20.0 %

-

23.4 %






Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

813

99

(51)

-

861

Selling, general and administrative expenses

233,082

98,269

16,829

61,734

409,914

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

92

5,328

-

-

5,420

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

12,158

12,158

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(13,058)

-

-

-

(13,058)

Depreciation and amortization

261,849

68,336

25,986

7,915

364,086

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

361,690

-

361,690

Segment Operating Income/(Loss)

313,375

156,779

402,551

(81,807)

790,898






Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs

3,503

-

-

-

3,503

Segment Income/(Loss)

$         316,878

$         156,779

$        402,551

$      (81,807)

$         794,401






Segment EBITDA

562,258

230,443

66,847

(61,734)

797,814

DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

463,171

-

463,171

Combined Adjusted EBITDA

$         562,258

$        230,443

$        530,018

$      (61,734)

$      1,260,985













Feed
Ingredients

Food
Ingredients

Fuel
Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022




Net Sales

$      3,322,927

$      1,071,897

$         369,297

$                   -

$      4,764,121

Cost of sales and operating expenses

2,522,728

807,833

292,760

-

3,623,321

Gross Margin

800,199

264,064

76,537

-

1,140,800






Gross Margin %

24.1 %

24.6 %

20.7 %

-

23.9 %






Gain on sale of assets

(3,595)

(891)

(74)

-

(4,560)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

185,045

73,608

9,921

46,314

314,888

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

8,557

-

-

-

8,557

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

13,634

13,634

Depreciation and amortization

203,967

44,307

20,894

8,169

277,337

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

248,898

-

248,898

Segment Operating Income/(Loss)

406,225

147,040

294,694

(68,117)

779,842






Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs

5,933

-

-

-

5,933

Segment Income/(Loss)

$         412,158

$         147,040

$        294,694

$      (68,117)

$         785,775






Segment EBITDA

618,749

191,347

66,690

(46,314)

830,472

DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

297,503

-

297,503

Combined Adjusted EBITDA

$         618,749

$         191,347

$        364,193

$      (46,314)

$      1,127,975

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)










September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

           (unaudited)

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                                  118,977

$                                  127,016

Restricted cash

304

315

Accounts receivable, net

735,582

676,573

Inventories

822,765

673,621

Prepaid expenses

101,559

85,665

Income taxes refundable

25,689

18,583

Other current assets

38,119

56,324

Total current assets

1,842,995

1,638,097




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,798,727

2,462,082

Intangible assets, net

1,091,446

865,122

Goodwill

2,447,376

1,970,377

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,164,182

1,926,395

Operating lease right-of-use assets

202,947

186,141

Other assets

238,053

136,268

Deferred income taxes

24,611

17,888


$                            10,810,337

$                              9,202,370

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long-term debt

$                                    73,862

$                                    69,846

Accounts payable, principally trade

394,748

472,491

Income taxes payable

18,294

44,851

Current operating lease liabilities

52,378

49,232

Accrued Expenses

494,421

432,023

Total current liabilities

1,033,703

1,068,443

Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,338,126

3,314,969

Long-term operating lease liabilities

154,858

141,703

Other non-current liabilities

313,889

298,933

Deferred income taxes

502,779

481,832

Total liabilities

6,343,355

5,305,880

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


     Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,744

1,736

Additional paid-in capital

1,691,636

1,660,084

     Treasury stock, at cost

(628,991)

(554,451)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(332,413)

(383,874)

Retained earnings

3,648,738

3,085,528

Total Darling's stockholders' equity

4,380,714

3,809,023

Noncontrolling interests

86,268

87,467

Total Stockholders' Equity

4,466,982

3,896,490


$                            10,810,337

$                              9,202,370

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)






























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change


September 30

October 1, 

Favorable

September 30

October 1, 

Favorable


2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Net sales

$       1,625,204

$        1,747,599

$         (122,395)

$       5,173,997

$        4,764,121

$           409,876

Costs and expenses:












Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,238,733

1,371,237

132,504

3,965,408

3,623,321

(342,087)

Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

929

(3,116)

(4,045)

861

(4,560)

(5,421)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

137,697

105,080

(32,617)

409,914

314,888

(95,026)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

-

5,420

8,557

3,137

Acquisition and integration costs

3,430

4,503

1,073

12,158

13,634

1,476

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(5,559)

-

5,559

(13,058)

-

13,058

Depreciation and amortization

125,994

104,978

(21,016)

364,086

277,337

(86,749)

Total costs and expenses

1,501,224

1,582,682

81,458

4,744,789

4,233,177

(511,612)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

54,389

103,414

(49,025)

361,690

248,898

112,792

Operating income

178,369

268,331

(89,962)

790,898

779,842

11,056

Other expense:












Interest expense

(70,278)

(39,816)

(30,462)

(190,770)

(79,427)

(111,343)

Foreign currency gain/(loss)

845

(493)

1,338

8,339

(6,005)

14,344

Other income/(expense), net

2,247

(2,807)

5,054

13,485

(3,851)

17,336

Total other expense

(67,186)

(43,116)

(24,070)

(168,946)

(89,283)

(79,663)

Equity in net income 












of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,534

2,301

(767)

3,503

5,933

(2,430)

Income before income taxes

112,717

227,516

(114,799)

625,455

696,492

(71,037)

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(15,364)

35,215

50,579

52,322

108,631

56,309

Net income

128,081

192,301

(64,220)

573,133

587,861

(14,728)

Net income attributable to












noncontrolling interests

(3,055)

(1,220)

(1,835)

(9,923)

(6,731)

(3,192)

Net income attributable to Darling

$          125,026

$           191,081

$            (66,055)

$          563,210

$           581,130

$            (17,920)














Basic income per share:

$                0.78

$                 1.19

$                (0.41)

$                3.52

$                 3.60

$                (0.08)

Diluted income per share:

$                0.77

$                 1.17

$                (0.40)

$                3.47

$                 3.54

$                (0.07)














Number of diluted common shares:

162,425

163,635


162,537

164,327


Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022

(in thousands)












(unaudited)




September 30, 

October 1,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2023

2022

Net income

$     573,133

$       587,861

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

364,086

277,337


Loss/(gain) on sale of assets

861

(4,560)


Asset Impairment

-

8,557


Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(13,058)

-


Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements

(13,836)

-


Deferred taxes

(18,192)

42,120


Decrease in long-term pension liability

809

(2,753)


Stock-based compensation expense

27,046

18,884


Deferred loan cost amortization

4,674

3,552


Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(365,193)

(254,831)


Distribution of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

168,277

95,546


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





     Accounts receivable

25,731

(45,457)


     Income taxes refundable/payable

(39,123)

(2,004)


     Inventories and prepaid expenses

(22,694)

(140,971)


     Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(39,570)

78,656


     Other

29,337

(23,499)



Net cash provided by operating activities

682,288

638,438

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(380,556)

(257,120)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,093,183)

(1,760,139)

Investment in Diamond Green Diesel

(75,000)

(239,750)

Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(27)

#

-

Loan to Diamond Green Diesel

-

(25,000)

Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel

25,000

50,000

Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets

4,817

9,430

Proceeds from insurance settlement

13,836

-

Payments related to routes and other intangibles

(1,521)

(179)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,506,634)

(2,222,758)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

812,348

1,929,870

Payments on long-term debt

(102,463)

(39,511)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility

1,972,953

1,684,840

Payments on revolving credit facility

(1,707,840)

(1,743,523)

Net cash overdraft financing

6,008

21,090

Deferred loan costs

(9)

(16,758)

Repurchase of common stock

(52,941)

(103,061)

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards

(17,278)

(46,394)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(8,628)

(3,653)



Net cash provided by financing activities

902,150

1,682,900

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows

25,559

(20,295)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

103,363

78,285

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

150,168

69,072

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$     253,531

$       147,357

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)












September 30, 

December 31,




2023

2022

Assets:


 (unaudited) 

Total current assets

$        1,641,934

$       1,304,805

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,831,367

#

3,866,854

Other assets

94,149

61,665


Total assets

$        5,567,450

$       5,233,324








Liabilities and members' equity:





Total current portion of long term debt

$           228,365

$           217,066

Total other current liabilities

391,027

#

515,023

Total long term debt

744,451

774,783

Total other long term liabilities

16,408

17,249

Total members' equity

4,187,199

3,709,203


Total liabilities and members' equity

$        5,567,450

$       5,233,324

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

(in thousands)














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change



September 30,

September 30,

Favorable

September 30,

September 30,

Favorable



2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Revenues:














Operating revenues

$        1,430,666

$        1,470,036

$              (39,370)

$   5,356,827

$   3,906,614

$     1,450,213

Expenses:













Total costs and expenses less













depreciation, amortization and
accretion expense

1,257,766

1,229,371

(28,395)

4,430,485

3,311,608

(1,118,877)

Depreciation, amortization and

55,118

31,793

(23,325)

172,040

89,602

(82,438)


accretion expense











Total costs and expenses

1,312,884

1,261,164

(51,720)

4,602,525

3,401,210

(1,201,315)

Operating income 

117,782

208,872

(91,090)

754,302

505,404

248,898

Other income

2,701

1,215

1,486

6,863

1,926

4,937

Interest and debt expense, net

(11,705)

(3,259)

(8,446)

(37,785)

(9,534)

(28,251)

Net income

$           108,778

$           206,828

$              (98,050)

$      723,380

$       497,796

$        225,584

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro-Forma 

Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022

(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA 

September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,


2023

2022

2023

2022











Net income attributable to Darling

$             125,026

$             191,081

$             563,210

$         581,130

Depreciation and amortization

125,994

104,978

364,086

277,337

Interest expense

70,278

39,816

190,770

79,427

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(15,364)

35,215

52,322

108,631

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

-

5,420

8,557

Acquisition and integration costs

3,430

4,503

12,158

13,634

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(5,559)

-

(13,058)

-

Foreign currency loss/(gain)

(845)

493

(8,339)

6,005

Other expense/(income), net

(2,247)

2,807

(13,485)

3,851

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

(54,389)

(103,414)

(361,690)

(248,898)

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(1,534)

(2,301)

(3,503)

(5,933)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,055

1,220

9,923

6,731

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$             247,845

$             274,398

$             797,814

$         830,472

Foreign currency exchange impact 

(8,677)

(1)


(2,898)

(2)


 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)

$             239,168

$             274,398

$             794,916

$         830,472

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$                86,450

$             120,333

$             463,171

$         297,503











Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA 

$             334,295

$             394,731

$         1,260,985

$      1,127,975











(1) The average rates for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were €1.00:$1.09, R$1.00:$0.21








 and C$1.00:$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended October 1, 2022








 of  €1.00:$1.01, R$1.00:$0.19 and C$1.00:$0.77, respectively.



















(2) The average rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were €1.00:$1.08, R$1.00:$0.20








 and C$1.00:$0.74 as compared to the average rate for the nine months ended October 1, 2022








 of  €1.00:$1.07, R$1.00:$0.19 and C$1.00:$0.78, respectively.









About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. 

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on November 8, 2023, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 7150600. The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through November 15, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated above and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at September 30, 2023. However, the amounts shown below for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides guidance for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP.  EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release contains includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "guidance," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; tax changes, such as the introduction of a global minimum tax; difficulties or a significant disruption in the Company's information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestinian conflict; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, such as the recent turmoil in the world banking markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors:       

Suann Guthrie

Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; [email protected]    


Media:            

Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; [email protected]

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

Also from this source

Darling Ingredients Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Darling Ingredients Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. A press release will be issued...
Darling Ingredients Inc. Statement on 2023 Guidance and 2024 Outlook

Darling Ingredients Inc. Statement on 2023 Guidance and 2024 Outlook

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today released the following statement regarding 2023 guidance and 2024 outlook. Volumes in our 50/50 joint...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.