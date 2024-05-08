Darling Ingredients Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the company will participate in the following conferences:

- BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York City, N.Y. – May 15

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randall C. Stuewe will participate in a fireside chat (9:30 a.m. ET) and investor meetings.

- TD Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Sustainability Week Conference – May 22

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications Suann Guthrie will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:05 p.m. ET.

To view details and register for webcasts, visit darlingii.com/events.

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors: Suann Guthrie

Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; [email protected]



Media: Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; [email protected]

