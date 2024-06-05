Darling Ingredients Inc. to Reduce Emissions Through Renewable Natural Gas Production

IRVING, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that it plans to reduce emissions from its wastewater treatment plants at some of its rendering facilities by capturing biogas and converting it to renewable natural gas (RNG) in partnership with GreenGasUSA.

The initial plan is to start with five Darling Ingredients plants in the United States with the opportunity to expand to other facilities depending on feasibility and market conditions.

"Darling continues to find value where others see waste," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO. "By combining our deep knowledge of RNG from our position in Europe with the capabilities of GreenGas in the U.S., Darling can significantly decrease its greenhouse gas emissions and help develop a successful RNG business in the U.S."

CEO and Founder of GreenGas USA Marc Fetten said, "We are excited to announce this landmark agreement with Darling Ingredients. It is our mission at GreenGas to help businesses reduce their environmental impact by providing solutions that generate economic benefits. Darling Ingredients has been at the forefront of the effort to repurpose waste and integrate circularity into industrial operations and GreenGas is proud to support this mandate by partnering to convert agricultural and food waste into a valuable renewable energy product."

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors: Suann Guthrie

Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; [email protected]



Media: Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; [email protected]

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.