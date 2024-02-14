Darling Ingredients Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. A press release will be issued after market via PR Newswire, and a presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will also be available in the investors section of the company's website.

Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the results during a live conference call at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast.

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on February 28, 2024, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 2510453. The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through March 6, 2024.

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes materials from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates approximately 270 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen) and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

