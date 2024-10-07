Darling Ingredients Introduces Nextida™ GC

Next Generation Collagen Peptide that Targets Post-Meal Glucose Spike

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that it has launched Nextida™ GC, a new collagen peptide that displayed a reduction in the post-meal glucose spike in healthy individuals. The clinical trial1, conducted by Darling Ingredients' premier collagen and gelatin brand Rousselot, showed that a 5-gram or 10-gram dose orally 30 minutes before a meal significantly lowered post-meal glucose spike in the blood by an average of 42%2.

"Darling Ingredients has unlocked the next wave of collagen-based solutions that are truly revolutionary. Produced through our proprietary process, we have discovered a way to use natural collagen for targeted health benefits," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO.

Nextida GC is the first of many collagen-based solutions with targeted health benefits that the company is developing.

"Our scientific work continues to demonstrate how collagen can effectively be used to target common health and wellness benefits," Stuewe said. "Built on science with patents pending, we continue to unveil the power of collagen to help us live happy, healthier lives."

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals and strategies and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Darling Ingredients Contacts Investors: Suann Guthrie

Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; [email protected]



Media: Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; [email protected]

1 First clinical trial involved 16 healthy individuals who took 1 dose of Nextida GC before a meal.

2 Reduced post-meal glucose spike by 43% (5-gram dose) and 40% (10-gram dose).

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.