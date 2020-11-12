Darling Ingredients' Nature Safe Brand Innovates Organic Fertilizer Preventing Millions of Pounds in Landfills

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of Nature Safe's new organic fertilizer will prevent 39 million pounds per year of organic waste from going to landfills. Brought online in September 2020 after 17-months of development, this fertilizer repurposes the bone chips recovered from Darling's Wet Pet Food facility located in Ravenna, Nebraska. By increasing the number of sources for nutrition, Darling can add more value to the circular economy, further protect the food chain, and build upon its promise for a better tomorrow with applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy.

Darling Ingredients, parent company of Nature Safe, has recovered organic material from the food and agriculture industries for over 138 years. This service has allowed continued production in these industries and provided nutrient-rich material to produce food, feed and fuel ingredients. Nature Safe's new organic fertilizer continues this tradition of food production while providing a sustainable purpose for the 778,000 pounds of bone chips recovered from the pet food industry each week. To learn more about our line of organic fertilizer visit https://www.naturesafe.com.

"Not only do these all-natural nutrients make for a much richer organic fertilizer, the process itself prevents millions of pounds of waste from reaching landfills and countless greenhouse gasses from damaging our planet," said Mike Manning, VP of Organic Fertilizer and Innovation. "Nature Safe is proud of its recent ingenuity and the fact that we are now helping people and the planet two-fold."

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 275 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

