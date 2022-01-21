Darling Ingredients Recognized by Sustainalytics 2022 ESG Industry Top Rated Company

Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e. a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings provide a quantitative measure of unmanaged ESG risk and distinguish between five levels of risk: negligible, low, medium, high and severe.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an ESG Industry Top Rated company in 2022 by Sustainalytics. We see ourselves as part of the solution with our circular business model of repurposing the world's agri-food waste streams into valuable, sustainable ingredients while assisting in the decarbonization of the planet," stated Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "Darling has a responsibility for generations to come to help combat climate change and intends to submit in 2022 a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) working towards setting a science-based emission reduction target."

Darling's global strategy aligns the objectives of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars with specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as set out by the United Nations Global Compact. Darling's ESG Report is posted on our corporate website at https://www.darlingii.com/csr/resources/esg-report. The ESG Report illustrates initiatives to achieve short-term targets and demonstrates a developing mid- and long-term strategic roadmap to reach the ambitious net zero GHG emissions and sustainable water use goals by 2050.

In pursuing these targets, the company's leadership will ensure that its actions are consistent with responsible capital allocation, commitment to its financial targets and the continued creation of shareholder value. The company believes that achieving its sustainability and business goals will enhance its long-term financial performance and returns, while enabling it to contribute to the sustainability of our planet.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company, is a leading independent ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. The firm also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

For more information:

Investor/Media Contact – Darling Ingredients

Melissa A. Gaither

VP, Global Communications & Sustainability

+1 (972) 281-4478

[email protected]

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.