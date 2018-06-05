Darling Ingredients to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

IRVING, Texas, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on June 19-20, 2018. Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present June 19th, at 2:55 p.m. ET, and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Mr. Stuewe will be joined by Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Gaither, V.P. Investor Relations and Global Communications.
The investor presentation will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. is the world's largest publicly-traded developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the Company provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
For More Information, contact:
Melissa A. Gaither, V.P. Investor Relations and Global Communications
Email: mgaither@darlingii.com
251 O'Connor Ridge Blvd., Suite 300
Phone: 972-717-0300
Irving, Texas 75038
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-present-at-oppenheimer-18th-annual-consumer-growth-and-e-commerce-conference-300660142.html
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
