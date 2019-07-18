Darling's Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) - Last month, Darling's security unit that monitors grease theft at our customers' restaurants (nicknamed the "Grease Police") worked with Homeland Security to help crack a criminal ring operating in a four-state area to steal and transport used cooking oil. Twenty-one individuals were arrested on multiple charges.

Grease theft is a growing issue in our country, and our company is committed to working to combat it. Educating our restaurant customers and local law enforcement on the seriousness of this crime is a large part of what our Grease Police and our DAR PRO Solutions restaurant services team does regularly.

Darling was recently contacted by writer Patti Putnicki for information about this crime. We've shared her article on our website, which can be read here. The Grease Theft Epidemic: From Punchline to Serious Problem .

