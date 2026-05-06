Darn It! Celebrates 30 Years of Turning Quality Problems Into Solutions

New Bedford, Massachusetts company marks three decades of apparel refurbishment, rework, and fulfillment services — born from a truck full of 40,000 defective pants and one entrepreneur's instinct

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darn It!, a full-service apparel refurbishment, rework, and fulfillment company, today announced it is celebrating its 30th anniversary in business. Founded in 1996 by Jeff Glassman, the company has grown from a corner of a shuttered clothing factory into a 300,000 square-foot operation with more than 60 dedicated team members, having served over 1,000 customers and inspected millions of pieces of apparel, footwear, and accessories over three decades.

What started as a single customer's quality crisis has become a lifeline for manufacturers, retailers, and importers across the country. In the mid-1990s, as NAFTA reshaped the American apparel industry and domestic factories began closing at an alarming rate, Glassman recognized a gap no one was filling: who would fix the quality problems that inevitably arrived when production moved overseas?

The answer, it turned out, was Darn It!

"Thirty years ago, I chuckled at a customer's quality problem and accidentally started a company. That customer showed up with 40,000 pairs of defective pants on a truck, and I realized there was an entire industry that needed exactly what we could do. Three decades later I am more proud of this team and what we've built together than I could ever have imagined."

— Jeff Glassman, Founder, Darn It!

The company's origin story is rooted in the seismic shift that followed NAFTA's passage. As production moved to Mexico and other lower-cost countries, quality issues became an inevitable byproduct. Retailers and manufacturers faced a difficult choice: ship defective goods back overseas at enormous cost and delay or find a domestic partner who could make things right quickly. Darn It! built its reputation by being that partner — fast, skilled, and reliable.

Today, Darn It! operates two complementary businesses under one roof. Its core refurbishment and rework division handles everything from apparel inspection and repair to re-ticketing, steaming, pressing, cleaning and mold remediation. Its full-service fulfillment center allows apparel and footwear brands to store inventory and fulfill orders to both business and direct-to-consumer customers — with the unique advantage of in-house quality control at every step.

Glassman attributes the company's longevity to one thing above all else: its people. Many members of the Darn It! team have been with the company since its earliest days, some tracing their tenure back to the original employees of Ronnie Manufacturing, the clothing factory his father built over 35 years and that provided the foundation — literally and figuratively — for Darn It!'s launch.

As it marks its 30th anniversary, Darn It! continues to serve manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and importers nationwide, offering the same core promise it made in 1996: when quality goes wrong, we make it right.

ABOUT DARN IT!

Darn It! is a full-service apparel refurbishment, rework, and fulfillment company headquartered in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Founded in 1996 by Jeff Glassman, the company operates out of a 300,000 square-foot facility and serves manufacturers, retailers, and importers across the United States. Services include apparel inspection, repair, re-ticketing, steaming, pressing, cleaning, mold remediation, pick-and-pack fulfillment, and direct-to-consumer order management. Over 30 years, Darn It! has served more than 1,000 customers and inspected millions of pieces of apparel, footwear, and accessories. For more information, visit www.darnit.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jeff Glassman

www.darnit.com

508-999-4584

[email protected]

SOURCE Darn It!