Darn Tough Vermont Delivers Innovative Social Experiences with KERV

Darn Tough Vermont - a manufacturer of premium, lifetime-guaranteed, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks - wanted to boost consumer interactions and the sales of specific products via social channels. KERV delivered solutions with its patented technology, which quickly identifies any object, product, or talent at their pixel edges, allowing for deeper interactive experiences. Additionally, the Social Embed product highlights key product information, significantly increasing the time users spend with creatives. This provided Darn Tough with a clear path to enhance their social channel's commerce success.

The ongoing campaign using KERV Social Embed significantly outperformed the non-interactive videos. Darn Tough saw link out rates to popular products' pages reach as high as 60 to 73 percent. The campaign has already increased click-through rates (CTR) by 106 percent and website purchases by 74 percent. Additionally, the videos empowered by KERV's technology generated 127 percent higher return on ad spend (ROAS) and lowered the cost-per-click (CPC) by 59 percent.

"Our partnership with Darn Tough demonstrates the immense power of interactive video," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV. "Our technology is helping this brand increase ad ROI, boost revenue, and transform customer engagement."

"KERV's technology stood out to us by allowing users to educate themselves and shop our products all within one cohesive social UX," notes Leyna Jackson, Paid Marketing Manager at Darn Tough. "We are so impressed with the testing results and we are currently at 13 weeks and counting where KERV's interactive experience is outperforming the control group for ROAS, purchase value, and CPC."

About KERV Interactive

Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.

