Darolyn Milburn Honored as 2020 Star Nurse by The Washington Post

"It is an honor to be selected as 2020 Star Nurse finalist and I thank my colleague for nominating me," said Milburn. "With so many nurses, including myself, caring for patients on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, our commitment to helping patients receive the highest-quality care is being recognized more than ever."

The Washington Post and the American Nurses Association (ANA) partnered to present 2020 Star Nurses, a new nurse-recognition event that honors patient, consumer, and peer-nominated nurses who work in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. It is part of the World Health Organization's year-long Year of the Nurse and Midwife celebration to highlight nurses' vital position in transforming healthcare. Milburn was one of 92 finalists selected from hundreds of nominees. Six Nightingale Award winners will be selected from the finalists and announced in September.

"The AANA is thrilled that one of our members, Darolyn Milburn, was chosen by her peers in the ANA for this prestigious honor," said AANA President Kate Jansky, MHS, CRNA, APRN, USA LTC (ret). "CRNAs provide care across all settings and in all patient populations and as advanced practice registered nurses with expertise in airway and ventilation management and critical care, many are providing patient care that helps to improve health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Milburn completed a master's degree in nurse anesthesia at Villanova University in Villanova, Pa. and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. For the past six years, Milburn has worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital and participates in the otolaryngology, endoscopy, outpatient, and transgender cohorts.

In addition to her nursing background, she also has a master's in science education from Morgan State University in Baltimore and works with a local girls' youth group to guide and mentor the girls, and to help foster scholastic achievement, leadership, and community service. Milburn also serves as a mentor in the CRNA division high school internship program at Johns Hopkins.

As advanced practice nurses, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are among the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and in all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Related Links

www.aana.com

