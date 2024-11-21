Daron "Dr. Comeback" Fordham, Award-Winning Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Poet and Former Tech CEO, Releases LIFE IS A COMEBACK, an Inspirational Book of Successful Comeback Stories

New Self-Help Book contains hundreds of comeback stories of people from all walks of life who found success after suffering major setbacks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daron "Dr. Comeback" Fordham hopes the old adage "Everyone loves a good comeback story" still rings true. The Bethune-Cookman University HBCU graduate (born Daron Fordham) wrote and compiled LIFE IS A COMEBACK: 299 Inspiring Success Stories of Redemption, Determination, Second Chances, Forgiveness, and the Amazing Force of the Human Spirit. The 218-page book is packed with stories of famous and not-so-famous people who came back from challenging setbacks such as drug addiction, prison, abuse, homelessness, divorce, bankruptcy, sports injuries and much more. The publication also highlights the often forgotten comeback stories of popular stars such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian and more.

Fordham is a multi-hyphenated creative who enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with his coming of age films Black Spring Break: The Movie and Black Spring Break 2: The Sequel. Fordham wrote, produced and starred in those groundbreaking films and is credited with sparking the huge urban direct-to-video film movement that dominated the Blockbuster Video era over two decades ago. In 2005, he co-authored Wake Up And Live The Life You Love: Finding Personal Freedom with self-help gurus Dr. Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra and Mark Victor Hansen.

In 2007, Fordham's Confessions Of A Thug: A Hip-Hop Musical, was featured on the cover of Billboard magazine. The innovative film won numerous film festival awards and was distributed by Warner Bros. In 2013, he co-founded Bedloo, a two-choice voting app that gained worldwide popularity and garnered over 10 million voters in a matter of months. He was also an early investor in the CrowdAlbum App, which was sold to Spotify in 2016.

Despite his successful ventures, Fordham was forced to recover from his own devastating setback. In 2018, the Florida-born enterpriser was sentenced to six years in a minimum security federal prison camp for mail fraud in regard to a telemarketing company he owned. He served three years and was released in 2021 with a new life mission of helping people redeem themselves after suffering life-altering setbacks. The celebrated poet plans to start speaking regularly at juvenile detention centers and prison institutions to show incarcerated individuals how they can reset their lives, redeem themselves and become productive members of society.

Fordham said, "At my lowest point when I felt alone and hopeless, I needed a book chock-full of true redemption stories to inspire me. I could not find this type of book anywhere so I began writing and compiling it. I knew that if I needed this type of book in my darkest hour then others needed it too."

The award-winning filmmaker is also amazed at the comeback stories of ultra- successful business moguls. "The Jeff Bezos Amazon story still blows my mind", says Fordham. "He offered 38 people, who were close to him, a one percent ownership of Amazon for a $50k investment and they all turned him down but he didn't quit. It was a detrimental setback for him but he eventually made a comeback and raised the funds he needed to build one of the most successful companies in the history of the world. That one percent of Amazon ownership is now worth over $15 billion dollars. As an entrepreneur, I truly admire the grit and fortitude it takes to come back after experiencing failure. I believe making a comeback is a gift to yourself and more importantly, it's a gift to the world."

In the near future, Fordham will launch a new podcast and YouTube show to support the book and his newfound mission of helping everyday people make successful comebacks in their lives. The prolific writer also plans to dive back into the movie business with numerous completed screenplays and TV show pilots that he created and wrote during his extraordinary journey.

Life Is A Comeback: 299 Inspiring Success Stories of Redemption, Determination, Second Chances, Forgiveness, and the Amazing Force of the Human Spirit is available in paperback and digital formats. It is for sale on Amazon and everywhere books are sold. The book is also available at lifeisacomeback.com.

AMAZON LINK TO PURCHASE THE "LIFE IS A COMEBACK" BOOK: https://a.co/d/7kJ8yyk

