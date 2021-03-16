DARPA Awards Silvus Up to $13.1M to Develop Distributed Beamforming Solution

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the company has been awarded a contract worth up to $13.1 million as part of DARPA's Resilient Networked Distributed Mosaic Communications (RN DMC) program. Under RN DMC, Silvus will develop a distributed beamforming/beamnulling solution to enable resilient, long-range terrestrial communications of up to 100km using multiple collaborative radios distributed over hundreds of meters.

RN DMC stems from DARPA's investment in mosaic warfare, a concept in which large numbers of lower-cost systems, referred to as "tiles," are deployed to perform complex mission functions in a coordinated fashion. By building a mosaic of inter-connected tiles, functions such as command and control, communications, and sensing can be performed with more resilience and higher performance.

Building on a proven track record of developing real-time solutions enabling distributed frequency and time synchronization, Silvus' solution for RN DMC is dubbed Mosaic Scattered Wide-Area Resilient Network (MScWRN or M2N). M2N will enable spatially distributed beamforming and beamnulling with minimal communications required between tiles, resulting in mosaic clusters that are able to bridge large range gaps while seamlessly interoperating with the rest of a traditional Silvus mesh network.

"The reliability of long-range communications utilizing multiple radios distributed over large distances is a critical component in DARPA's vision of mosaic warfare," said Dr. Babak Daneshrad, Chief Executive Officer of Silvus. "The RN DMC program will enable the continued development of our M2N solution, and we look forward to demonstrating its matured operation."

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

