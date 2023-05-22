DARPA Selects Umbra For Their DRIFT Program

News provided by

Umbra

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Defense's research and development organization, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has selected Umbra as one of its partners for their Digital Radar Image Formation Technology (DRIFT) program. This partnership is a vital part of DARPA's mosaic warfare vision and aims to demonstrate advanced capabilities to create competitive asymmetries for U.S. national security advantage.

Umbra's mission is to deliver global omniscience
The DRIFT program focuses on using data from at least two Umbra Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites flown in formation to enable development of innovative processing algorithms for groundbreaking advances in U.S. capability. The program will advance formation flying and joint collection techniques using Umbra's SAR satellites to create synchronized monostatic and bistatic data to support program objectives. Recent advancements in radar technology, led by Umbra, provide the U.S. Government with new and unique opportunities to explore innovative radar-related concepts and pursue a new generation of SAR and RF missions.

"Umbra is thrilled to partner with DARPA on this program," said Jason Mallare, Vice President of Government Programs and Strategy. "We commend DARPA's innovative use of their Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to move quickly to identify and capture innovation when they see it. We are also excited that DARPA is leading the way within government to actively leverage significant commercial capital investments and corresponding capability in the space industry."

Umbra's satellites are equipped with a powerful SAR payload capable of capturing the highest-resolution radar images ever sold in the open market, operating through day, night, and dense cloud cover. Umbra currently has six satellites in its constellation and is licensed to operate 32 satellites to support DRIFT and other programs for the U.S. Federal Government. 

Umbra is committed to delivering cutting-edge hardware and software products to its customers, including the U.S. Government, to address complex business and security challenges for the United States and its allies. Through its performance on the DRIFT program, Umbra aims to deliver breakthrough technologies to support U.S. national security.

ABOUT UMBRA
Umbra is a technology company that offers intelligence data as a service to commercial and government customers. Our cutting-edge products help customers solve complex business and security challenges. Umbra is a U.S.-owned and operated company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, and has a presence in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://umbra.space.

Media Contacts:
Jon Galpern
Umbra Media Relations
1-805-618-4407
[email protected]

SOURCE Umbra

