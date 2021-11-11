Darrell Andrews LLC and Associates Diversity Coaching/Consulting Comment on the Struggle with Embracing Diversity and Why Many Caucasians Don't Understand It

BEAR, Del., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies, organizations, and agencies are now implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs at alarming rates. The #1 Job Hire nationally is for Chief Diversity Officer according to various employment research documents.

New Book Release Virtual Diversity Leadership "Think-Tank" Session

"You would think that with all the money and resources going into Diversity Training and Projects, that many people would understand what Diversity is and why it is important," states Darrell "Coach D" Andrews, consultant/coach and author of soon to be released book "Equity is not a head issue, it is a heart issue." "It amazes me that we have countless conversations with heads of companies, organizations, and institutions that still don't quite understand what DEI is," proclaims Andrews.

"The primary reason why is the majority population, which is Caucasian in the USA, never had to understand Diversity. The is because when you are the majority, for many leaders, the majority of the people you associate with, have dinner with, play golf with and cut business deals with—are the majority! The topic of Diversity never comes into play in the lives and conversations of the people we are now trying to teach, legislate and make policy to embrace Diversity," states Andrews. "I think that we need to rethink how we are going about this. We have found that having conversations, think-tanks, individual coaching (DEI), and giving people a chance to understand better what this all about makes it easier to embrace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. There are many people who want to learn and grow relating to DEI, but need a space to ask questions, gain new insights and grow in their knowledge-without fear of backlash for saying something offensive," declares Andrews.

We need to share with many leaders and employees who are pursuing diversity initiatives:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are about education and awareness that lead to culture change. Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion are not about racism (only). (Sadly, some people do have issues with racism.) It is not personal, and it is organizational. As an organization or business, we are doing it for the organization's sake. It is not about you as an individual. (Hence why so many people make a claim, "I am not a racist!" They are personalizing a corporate decision that is not just about them only.) Research shows how companies, organizations, and governments embracing DEI are enhancing culture, increasing profits, and improving the outcomes of thousands of lives.

Diversity for many people needs to be explained a little better. We have noticed in our work many paradigms shifting because of exposure to information that many did not have regarding Diversity. Knowledge is power, and for many leaders and employees-all they need is a little more knowledge. Yes, in some cases, we need to fight for rights; in many others-education, awareness and conversation might be the trick. Due to historical perspectives in the USA, DEI is a journey, and too many are trying to make it a quick destination.

