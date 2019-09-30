Darrell Higueros is the 2019 HITEC Member of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) is pleased to recognize Darrell Higueros, CEO of Next Generation, Inc. (NGI) as the 2019 HITEC Member of the Year.

The HITEC Member of the Year Award is meant to celebrate an individual whose leadership, integrity and dedication have contributed to the advancement of the technology industry and specifically the HITEC organization.

"We are so honored and proud to have Darrell as our Member of the Year," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Chairman and Senior Vice President, Customer Transformation at Cisco Systems, Inc. "He has been such an integral part of the HITEC familia, but also the #ejemplo for helping drive HITEC's own transformation!"

"Darrell has been an integral part of HITEC's success over the past decade," said Omar Duque, HITEC President . "Darrell's selfless dedication to our mission and his deep-rooted commitment to helping empower Hispanics in all areas of technology serve as an example of true leadership and we look forward to celebrating him and his success," Duque said.

Higueros has helped drive HITEC's growth. He has been a member of the HITEC Board of Directors since 2017. He is a member of the board's Executive Committee and also serves as the organization's Treasurer. He has been recognized as a member of the HITEC 100 for ten years. Higueros is a highly successful technology entrepreneur and executive. Next Generation, Inc. (NGI) is a full-service Information Technology and Management Consulting firm with and an outstanding record of success delivering enterprise solutions to the Government, Public Sector and Fortune 1000 companies.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

The HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Gala benefiting the HITEC Foundation on October 24, 2019 held at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.

