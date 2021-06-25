Darrell Kelley Of Viral Records LLC Is In Rock Hill, South Carolina To Stand Up To The Police
Jun 25, 2021, 13:17 ET
ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrell Kelley is in Rock Hill, South Carolina to stand up to the police who used excessive force on two young black men, whom are brothers. Ricky and Travis Price were arrested on June 23, 2021 at a gas station in Rock Hill. One of the Price brother leg was broken.
Darrell Kelley is calling out America's black celebrities and actors to stand up against controversial police arrests.
Activist Darrell Kelley does not think there is enough support in America to stand up against racism, police brutality, and systemic racism in America.
Darrell Kelley says, "we need change in America's laws, this is necessary but we also need lawyers for all Americans. The black communities are buying our records, but why are we not doing anything for our black communities."
SOURCE Viral Records LLC
