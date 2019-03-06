Darren Cook, CISSP, joins Effectual as Chief Security Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a professional services consultancy focused on cloud security and financial optimization, today announced the placement of Darren Cook, CISSP as Chief Security Officer for the organization. Cook joins Effectual to lead the company's security practice and strategic direction.

Cook brings over 18 years of experience as a security risk management professional. Most recently, he held the role of Director of Information Security at Datapipe where he built global security operations from the ground up and led a multi-disciplined, cross-functional security team. In addition, Cook was instrumental in the creation of the company's enterprise-wide security program, and building a multi-cloud, multi-million-dollar managed security service provider (MSSP) business.

"Traditional approaches to security are no longer adequate for the cloud," said Darren Cook, CSO, Effectual. "Security programs must evolve to mitigate risk associated with an elastic attack surface and meet the demands imposed by today's data privacy and security regulations. At Effectual we take a modernized cloud security approach that aligns to our clients' business strategy. This enables our clients to achieve their objectives while managing risk at the speed of the modern business."

One of the industry's first qualified Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Internal Security Assessors (ISA), Cook has a proven record of security and compliance expertise. He worked directly with qualified security assessors (QSAs) to certify Datapipe as a PCI level one service provider for 13 consecutive years.

"Security is job one for any cloud transformation initiative. We built Effectual on the premise of empowering our clients to move to the cloud with confidence," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "We take the time to understand the challenges that our clients are facing in their own transformation—different business units, budgets, security, and regulatory requirements. This process informs the technologies we choose to recommend and deploy. Darren's hands-on technical expertise, cybersecurity knowledge and business acumen are a perfect fit for our vision and drive to provide successful business outcomes."

