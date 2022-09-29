Darren N. Seril, MD, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren N. Seril, MD, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in the Medical field, acknowledging his outstanding work at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

A dual board-certified, fellowship-trained physician, Dr. Seril is a gastroenterologist specializing in treating and managing inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's disease. He has advanced training in this field and also teaches fellowship students who are training in this specialty. For the past six years, the doctor has been on staff at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, a 965-bed facility with campuses in New Brunswick and Somerville, NJ. It serves as the flagship hospital of RWJBarnabas Health.

Gastroenterology is the branch of medicine focused on the digestive system and its disorders. A gastroenterologist is a physician who has extensive training in diagnosing and treating disorders related to the esophagus, stomach, small intestines, colon, liver, pancreas, and biliary system.

Before starting his professional journey, Dr. Seril completed a B.S. in biology and a Ph.D. in molecular pharmacology, both received from Rutgers University. He received his M.D. from the Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Additionally, the doctor completed a gastroenterology fellowship at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He undertook advanced fellowship training in inflammatory bowel disease at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. The doctor is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

A leader in his field, Dr. Seril is board-certified in both internal medicine and gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, the doctor is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

In honor of his clinical expertise, Dr. Seril has received the Patients' Choice Award (2016) and the On-Time Doctor Award (2016).

Dr. Seril works closely with the New Jersey chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

In light of this recognition, the doctor thanks his mentors, Kiron Das, MD, and Bo Shen, MD.

