Darrow Co-Founder And CTO Gila Hayat Named To Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s Seventh Annual Female Founders List Highlights Entrepreneurs With World-Changing Companies

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrow, the leading AI-powered justice intelligence platform, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Gila Hayat was named to Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list. The list honors a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"I'm honored to be named alongside such a prestigious list of women, who are all trailblazers in their respective industries," said Gila Hayat, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Darrow. "This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work our team has put into developing a platform that helps law firms deliver justice for victims, and I am excited for what's to come."

Hayat, a former Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who co-founded Darrow in 2020, has helped fuel the company's ascendant growth as it builds out a robust team of data scientists, engineers, and developers committed to helping law firms spend more time delivering justice and less time on business development. Darrow, which completed its Series B funding round last year, has grown to approximately 100 employees that work on active litigation valued over $10 billion. Earlier this year, the company launched PlaintiffLink, which streamlines law firms' ability to track, review, and approve plaintiffs — all through a centralized portal.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever — between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back," said Diana Ransom, Executive Editor of Inc. "The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

To see the complete list of honorees, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Darrow: Founded in 2020, Darrow is a LegalTech company on a mission to fuel law firm growth and deliver justice for victims of class and mass action lawsuits. Darrow's AI-powered justice intelligence platform leverages generative AI and world-class legal experts and technologists to uncover egregious violations across legal domains spanning privacy and data breach, consumer protection, securities and financial fraud, environment, and employment. Darrow is based out of New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit: darrow.ai.

About Inc.: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

