Darrow Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Plaintiff Service

News provided by

Darrow

07 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Law Firms Will Now Be Able To Characterize, Qualify, And Contact Plaintiffs In Record Time Through PlaintiffLink 

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrow, the leading AI-powered justice intelligence platform, today announced the launch of a revolutionary plaintiff-connecting tool for law firms. The LegalTech company, which leverages AI and human intelligence to support law firm's business development, now enables attorneys to plan, review, and engage with potential clients — all through a centralized platform called PlaintiffLink.

"For too long, law firms have struggled to bridge the gap between their expertise and the people who most need legal representation," said Evyatar Ben Artzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Darrow. "PlaintiffLink is our solution to this challenge, designed specifically for law firms to efficiently connect with qualified plaintiffs for their cases. This platform is set to revolutionize the industry by enabling attorneys to concentrate on their core mission: delivering justice for those seeking it."

Current processes for connecting with class representative plaintiffs tend to be arduous and risky, diverting resources away from legal strategy and case preparation. Utilizing Darrow's AI-powered justice intelligence platform, PlaintiffLink enables attorneys to connect with their plaintiffs easily and quickly, to accelerate case filings with newfound efficiency. A beta service previously only available for a select group of elite firms, now all plaintiff law firms can take advantage of this unique offering. 

"As a mission-driven company, our goal is to create technology that allows law firms to uncover more egregious legal violations and let victims tell their story," said Gila Hayat, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Darrow. "With the release of PlaintiffLink, Darrow is continuing to innovate and expand its capabilities to bridge the gaps between victims of violations and the means to resolve them swiftly."

Darrow works with leading plaintiff law firms across the U.S. to identify new class and mass action lawsuits and improve case outcomes. The company currently works on active litigation valued over $10 billion across legal domains such as privacy, consumer protection, and antitrust. Last year, Darrow announced a $35 million Series B funding round, led by Georgian. 

About Darrow: Founded in 2020, Darrow is a LegalTech company on a mission to fuel law firm growth and deliver justice for victims of class and mass action lawsuits. Darrow's AI-powered justice intelligence platform leverages generative AI and world-class legal experts and technologists to uncover egregious violations across legal domains spanning privacy and data breach, consumer protection, securities and financial fraud, environment, and employment. Darrow is based out of New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit: darrow.ai. 

SOURCE Darrow

