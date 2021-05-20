Darrow Smith's Newly Released "Destined to Increase" Unravels a Spiritual Inspiration That Revels in the Existence of God and How to Obtain Total Wellness in Health, Wealth, Spirit and the Existence of Oneself

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Destined to Increase: Study Manual for Success": a mind-clearing read that helps reveal the truth about man's origin and purpose, the eternal life, the existence of God, and many others. "Destined to Increase: Study Manual for Success" is the creation of published author Darrow Smith, a pastor and evangelist who has served the ministry since 2000.

Darrow Smith's newly released "Destined to Increase" unravels a spiritual inspiration that revels in the existence of God and how to obtain total wellness in health, wealth, spirit and the existence of God the Creator and oneself, using Godly principles and life experiences! This book has been called the total wellness book to Increase ones health wealth and spirit using Godly principles. Inspired at a time such as this to give hope and encourage during a pandemic that no matter what you were destined to increase! Darrow Smith has served faithfully in ministry since 2000. Divinely called as an Evangelist and Author in building up people to know who their Creator is, and who they are in their Creator God! Called into the ministry to serve, speak, and teach. A native of Lexington, KY, and now resides in Cincinnati, OH. Attended Rhema Bible Training Institute in Broken Arrow, OK, during the days of Kenneth E. Hagin. Evangelist Smith also has received a Master's Degree in biblical theology from Newlife Instit

Smith shares, "Life as we know it is a mystery to many. Many have questioned where we came from, why are we here, is there a life after this life, is there really a God, and how may we have a better life and so on.

"This book will address those questions. First of all, no one chooses to be born and to live here on the earth. We were born from a seed of a man through sexual intercourse with a female or some form of IVF (in-vitro fertilization). God wanted to have an unnumbered amount of children to call His very own.

"I was inspired to encourage mankind around the world that God is real and has a plan and a purpose for their life, and that includes as many of us that will believe that they were destined to increase (physically, spiritually, financially, and in relationships). Our days of wondering if we are to have a better life in all areas of our life are now over once we read and study this book!

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrow Smith's new book is a brilliant exposition that navigates the believer throughout their journey as they uncover the answers that will equip them to becoming closer to the Lord and fulfilling one's purpose.

Consumers can purchase "Destined to Increase: Study Manual for Success" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Destined to Increase: Study Manual for

Success, 513-546-9673 " Website: www.selfbestbook.com

Or contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact:

Darrow Smith

513.546.9673

[email protected]



SOURCE Darrow Smith