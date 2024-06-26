Darrow Wins 2024 AI Breakthrough Award for "Best AI-Based Solution for Legal"

Leading AI-Powered Justice Intelligence Platform Awarded Top Honor for AI Solutions in the Legal Industry

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrow , the leading AI-powered justice intelligence platform, today announced that it has been recognized by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards as the "Best AI-Based Solution for Legal" for its platform that sifts through real-world data to detect harmful events, determine the number of victims, predict the legal outcome, and assess the financial value of a case.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside this list of trailblazing companies who are revolutionizing how AI can be applied across various industries," said Evyatar Ben Artzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Darrow. "This award is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our growing team, which is committed to creating a more equitable AI-enhanced, human-led justice system."

Now in its 7th year, the AI Breakthrough Awards celebrates the world's most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the artificial intelligence industry today. Selected from over 5,000 nominations from across the world, Darrow – which currently partners with over 50 leading law firms, with active litigation totaling more than $10 billion in damages for victims – was honored alongside an impressive list of top companies and startups, including industry leaders like NVIDIA, CrowdStrike, Adobe, and OpenAI.

"Over the past year, Darrow has seen tremendous success in expanding our footprint in the LegalTech industry through new offerings such as PlaintiffLink," said Gila Hayat, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Darrow. "Winning an AI Breakthrough Award is an encouraging sign for the continued use of AI to help ensure every legal wrongdoing is discovered, valued, and resolved."

To view the complete list of honorees, visit aibreakthroughawards.com.

About Darrow: Founded in 2020, Darrow is a LegalTech company on a mission to fuel law firm growth and deliver justice for victims of class and mass action lawsuits. Darrow's AI-powered justice intelligence platform leverages generative AI and world-class legal experts and technologists to uncover egregious violations across legal domains spanning privacy and data breach, consumer protection, securities and financial fraud, environment, and employment. Darrow is based out of New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit: darrow.ai .

