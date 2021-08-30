Darryl Niven is Named Vice President and General Manager of Terex Utilities

"I am pleased to welcome Darryl to the Terex Utilities team," Garrison said. "He has successfully led and grown leading manufacturing businesses through all parts of the cycle. Starting out with a solid engineering foundation, he has devoted his career to building businesses serving global industrial end-markets. Darryl has developed teams that demonstrate continuous improvement, passion and resilience, while building strong relationships with stakeholders and partners."

Niven most recently was Chief Manufacturing Officer, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, a diversified industrial manufacturer serving automotive, heavy truck, industrial equipment, rail, and aerospace customers. Previously, Niven was Vice President, Operations for Europe, Asia and China for BorgWarner Inc., where he led core international divisions of automotive powertrain components. He spent nine years with Eaton Corporation plc, ultimately as Executive Director Operations, Aerospace, Fluid and Motion Control Systems. Niven began his career with Ford Motor Company, where he advanced through production, business and engineering roles.

Niven earned a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University. He served on the Board of Directors of United Way in Southwest Michigan and as a volunteer with Make-A-Wish America.

About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information:

Terex Corporation

Randy Wilson

Director, Investor Relations

(203) 221-5415

[email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation

Related Links

https://www.terex.com/

