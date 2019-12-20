DART 23rd Annual Food Fight Raised Over $7,000 and Accumulated 17,774 Pounds of Food to Benefit UGM Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Gospel Mission (UGM) Dallas has been a recipient of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) Annual Friendly Food Fight for the last 23 years. During the DART Food Fight, employees raise money and collect food to support the homeless at UGM Dallas. This year, DART collected 8.89 tons of food and raised $7,227.55 in cash. During the presentation ceremony, those in attendance enjoyed a surprise performance by Sir Earl Toon of Kool & the Gang who sang "Stand By Me." Click to View Photos

"The annual food fight is used to bring awareness to the issues that surround homelessness and hunger," commented Gary Thomas, DART CEO. "The friendly competition offers the winning departments bragging rights for the next year, all for a good cause."

The partnership between UGM Dallas and DART extends beyond the Annual Food Fight as graduates of UGM's work training programs have been hired as DART employees.

"We are extremely grateful for the DART employees and leaders who provide UGM Dallas with needed resources so we can continue to serve the homeless men, women, children and veterans in the Dallas community," stated Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas.

For more information on UGM Dallas, please visit www.ugmdallas.org

About UGM Dallas

Established in 1949, Union Gospel Mission Dallas, a faith-based nonprofit organization, supports individuals and families experiencing homelessness with shelter, food and clothing, as well as a Discipleship and recovery program, vocational job training and development, state-licensed child care services, medical care, transportation, substance abuse prevention, and transitional and permanent housing.

In 2018, the Mission assisted individuals in Dallas County by providing more than 188,026 nights of shelter and serving 582,433 meals. UGM Dallas also houses 181 veterans in our men's shelter each month who were previously homeless. Forty-five percent of the clients who received services from UGM Dallas were first-time clients. These men, women and children represent the living, breathing embodiment of the grace of change, and the Mission is committed to doing everything possible to transform lives to end homelessness one person at a time.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

margaret@thetimegroup.net

817-403-0866

SOURCE UGM Dallas

Related Links

https://ugmdallas.org

