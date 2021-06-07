Dart Container Earns Elite Operation Clean Sweep Blue Designation

The OCS Blue achievement places Dart among the best companies in the US for its effectiveness in preventing plastic from entering the environment or becoming marine debris. The 21 facilities even exceeded OCS' rigorous set of standards and reporting requirements necessary to achieve the OCS Blue recognition.

"Dart has led our industry for decades with practices and policies focused on improving the environment and decreasing litter and marine debris," said Pam Dolbee, Dart Regional Environmental Health and Safety Manager. "Our products give people the freedom to enjoy their food and drinks anywhere—and we accept our responsibility for the environmental effects of that freedom. Achieving OCS Blue status is another commitment on our part toward reducing the impact of our products on our neighborhoods, waterways and planet."

To achieve elite OCS Blue status, Dart facilities had to eliminate pellet, flake, and powder loss by conducting site audits, increasing employee awareness, and improving equipment, processes and procedures as needed.

For example, through the OCS and OCS Blue auditing process, Dart's manufacturing facility in Waxahachie, Texas, implemented new processes and installed filtering screens to catch plastic before water runoff enters holding ponds and installed larger catch bins to prevent plastic bead spillage during material delivery from rail cars. Dart's Chicago facility also modified the way they unload plastic to further prevent loss and spills.

For more than 25 years the plastics industry has promoted Operation Clean Sweep (OCS), a campaign dedicated to helping every plastic resin handling operation achieve zero pellet, flake and powder loss. The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) invite companies to take their commitment – an annual pledge committing to OCS principles by plastics companies or plastics employees – to the next level.

For more information about Dart Container's sustainability practices, go to https://www.dartcontainer.com/sustainability/.

About Dart Container Corporation

As a leading manufacturer in the food & beverage packaging industry, our customers around the world count on Dart Container Corporation for thoughtful design, exceptional service and a unique and growing set of products and services that meet their needs. For more than 60 years, Dart has made everyday products for consumers, restaurants, healthcare institutions, grocery stores and other industries rely on Dart's wide array of safe and sanitary packaging for takeout, delivery and other foodservice needs. Dart products reduce the spread of germs and give people the freedom to enjoy their food & drinks, wherever they are.

We accept our responsibility for the environmental effects of that freedom, and have long been the industry leader in taking action on initiatives that reduce or eliminate the impact of our products.

Headquartered in Mason, MI, Dart relies on the skill and dedication of our 13,000-plus employees to operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution centers in four countries. For more information, please visit www.dartcontainer.com.

