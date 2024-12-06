DART DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN ANGUILLA WITH ACQUISITION OF ZEMI BEACH HOUSE

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dart today announced the addition of the Zemi Beach House Anguilla to its hotel portfolio. Dart acquired the property from the Goldstein family of New York which developed and has operated the resort since its 2016 opening. Located on six-acres along the serene shores of Shoal Bay on Anguilla's north coast, Zemi Beach House is known as an intimate boutique hideaway with 77 rooms and expansive amenities.

Zemi Beach House, Shoal Bay Anguilla

"Anguilla shares characteristics that first drew Ken Dart to the Cayman Islands in the 1990s, and Zemi Beach House is emblematic of Anguilla's strongly positioned luxury tourism market," said Mark VanDevelde, Dart's Chief Executive. "We look forward to building upon the legacy of a fellow family-owned investment company and contribute further to the prosperity of the Anguillan community."

Dart's growing hospitality portfolio centres on luxury resorts including the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Awarded Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman as well as Conrad Orlando at Evermore, an 1,100-acre resort community developed by Dart Interests and opened in 2023.

"Anguilla continues to strengthen its proposition as a destination of choice for discerning luxury travelers, achieving record market performance," said Jackie Doak, Director. "Dart brings expertise, resources and customer insights to our collaboration with Zemi Beach House's exceptional management and staff to create meaningful experiences that immerse guests in Anguilla's culture as well as its natural beauty."

Executives from Dart, members of the Goldstein family and Zemi Beach House leadership celebrated the transaction with honoured guests from the government of Anguilla at a reception held on resort grounds.

"On behalf of the people of Anguilla, we welcome Dart's continued investment into our economy and society," said the Honourable Premier Ellis Webster. "Over the past few years, Dart has demonstrated its commitment to Anguilla with enhancements to resort spaces, upgrades to infrastructure and partnership in the creation of spaces for our community. We look forward to continuing our relationship to create positive impact on the lives of Anguillans as well as the experiences of our visitors."

Following its acquisition of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla in 2022, Dart supported the building of the new Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre, a community space for all Anguillans, which was dedicated in July 2024. Staff at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla have also benefitted from a hospitality training exchange with other Dart owned hospitality properties in the Cayman Islands. Dart is exploring opportunities for further investment in community development and resilience and through the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation.

The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Mr. Haydn Hughes welcomed further partnership noting, "Dart has proven to be a valued contributor to Anguilla's tourism product, adding exceptional spaces for our visitors and exciting training and development opportunities for our Anguillan tourism professionals. We are excited for new enhancements and experiences that showcase our island home."

About Dart

Founded by Cayman Islands-based investor Ken Dart, the privately held Dart group of companies traces its roots to Dart Container Corporation with a diverse and expanding portfolio of investments, real estate and development. Dart companies are distinguished by a legacy of creating enduring value and prospects for shared prosperity in the communities they serve. Dart's real estate interests encompass hospitality, commercial office, retail, entertainment and infrastructure. Properties in the Cayman Islands include the 700-acre town of Camana Bay, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman, the North Sound Golf Club and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. Beyond Cayman, Dart develops properties in 12 U.S. markets including the 1,100 acre Evermore Resort in Orlando and owns Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla. Nearly 30 years ago one of Dart's first investments in the Cayman Islands was a 26-acre nursery that cultivates native plants and trees for its properties, signifying the belief that landscape and open spaces are as important as the built environments. For 25 years Dart has been preserving hundreds of thousands of acres of land for conservation in areas of the Patagonia region in South America, New Zealand, Portugal, British Columbia, Central Florida forest habitats, the Jamaican Blue Mountains and the Cayman Islands. For more information visit dart.ky.

About Zemi Beach House

Part of LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton's luxury collection brand, Zemi Beach House is located on six acres along Anguilla's serene Shoal Bay East. The 77-room enclave offers a range of accommodations from superior and premium guest rooms to two- and three-bedroom penthouse suites and beachfront suites. Designed by internationally renowned Caribbean architect Lane Pettigrew, the property's architecture pulls inspiration from Anguilla's natural environment and blends modern, clean lines with classic Caribbean building details. The intimate boutique indulges guests with expansive amenities including two restaurants, three lounges, three pools, more than a mile of sandy beach and a 15,000 square foot spa set in an authentic 300-year-old Thai house. For more information, visit zemibeach.com.

