DART ZONE® TEAMS UP WITH SWITCHBACKS ENTERTAINMENT AND DART WARS FOR THE ULTIMATE BLASTER EVENT

Dart Zone

17 May, 2023, 12:56 ET

Eight game modes, 300+ blasters, 20,000 darts and ALL DAY giveaways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dart Zone, the makers of the number one foam darts and leader in innovative blaster toys, and Switchbacks Entertainment team up in partnership with Dart Wars to host a supreme blaster bash event at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Sunday, June 11. The all-day event will comprise some of the most action-packed dart blaster play, with multiple schedules and games for participants to choose from. 

"Weidner Field is the perfect setting to get families out and active and we couldn't think of a better pairing than with Dart Zone and Dart Wars," says Lee Reijgers, director of sales and catering at Switchbacks Entertainment. "There's a little competition in all of us, and we think a family-friendly atmosphere and an event like this will make for an epically fun day for our enthusiastic community."

The blaster event will run all day from 10am to 10pm and is open to foam flinging fans of all ages and skill levels. Participants will get a chance to play various game modes, missions, and obstacles including a unique take on the classic Human vs. Zombies game play. 

"We're always looking for unique ways to bring our Dart Zone Blaster play to new audiences," says Bryan Sturtevant, vice president of sales at Dart Zone. "For this event we've partnered with the talented actors from Hellscream Haunted House to give you a truly immersive zombie chase experience. It's a four-hour zombie foam dart game that includes outrunning the dead, hiding out in bunkers, and so much more that fans won't want to miss it!"

The day will be celebrated with exciting giveaways from Dart Zone's new blaster line, swag and more! To purchase tickets for the event visit SeatGeek.com. For more information on the event and various game modes visit the events page on www.switchbacksfc.com

SOURCE Dart Zone

